Roche Holding Ltd.

ROCHE HOLDING LTD.

(RHO5)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Roche Extends Offer Period for Spark Therapeutics

0
04/03/2019 | 01:36am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Roche Holding and Spark Therapeutics said Wednesday that Roche is extending the offer period for Spark after it withdrew the premerger notification and report form related to the acquisition.

The move comes under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, the companies said, and Roche intends to refile around April 10.

"As a result of the withdrawal and refiling of the premerger notification and report form, Roche is extending the offering period of its previously announced tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Spark," the companies said.

The offer now expires on May 2.

As of April 2, roughly 29.4% of Spark's outstanding shares had been tendered.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROCHE HOLDING 0.22% 272.6 Delayed Quote.13.87%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 0.20% 275.55 Delayed Quote.13.21%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 0.22% 247.45 Delayed Quote.14.70%
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC End-of-day quote.
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 59 384 M
EBIT 2019 20 104 M
Net income 2019 13 385 M
Debt 2019 2 695 M
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 17,04
P/E ratio 2020 16,63
EV / Sales 2019 4,04x
EV / Sales 2020 3,82x
Capitalization 237 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 274  CHF
Spread / Average Target -0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
John Irving Bell Non-Executive Director
Andreas Oeri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.14.70%237 129
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.71%372 229
NOVARTIS14.28%245 403
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.98%237 129
PFIZER-1.70%235 785
MERCK AND COMPANY9.02%214 680
