Roche Extends Offer Period for Spark Therapeutics

By Pietro Lombardi



Roche Holding and Spark Therapeutics said Wednesday that Roche is extending the offer period for Spark after it withdrew the premerger notification and report form related to the acquisition.

The move comes under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, the companies said, and Roche intends to refile around April 10.

"As a result of the withdrawal and refiling of the premerger notification and report form, Roche is extending the offering period of its previously announced tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Spark," the companies said.

The offer now expires on May 2.

As of April 2, roughly 29.4% of Spark's outstanding shares had been tendered.

