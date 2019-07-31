Log in
Roche Extends Offer Period for Spark Therapeutics

07/31/2019 | 01:34am EDT

By Patrick Costello

Roche Holding said Wednesday that it has extended the offer period for its planned acquisition of the Philadelphia-based biotechnology company Spark Therapeutics to Sept. 3.

The Swiss pharmaceuticals company said the offer has been extended to provide additional time for the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority to complete their review of Roche's pending acquisition of the company.

Roche said both parties remain committed to the deal and are working cooperatively with the FTC and CMA.

Roche's offer of $114.50 a share for all shares of Spark has been extended multiple times since it was announced in February and was set to expire Wednesday, July 31.

As of July 30, shareholders representing roughly 25.2% of Spark's outstanding shares had accepted Roche's offer, it added.

Write to Patrick Costello at patrick.costello@dowjones.com.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROCHE HOLDING -1.26% 266.2 Delayed Quote.13.03%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. -0.63% 266.3 Delayed Quote.10.70%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. -0.14% 245.6 Delayed Quote.14.10%
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC End-of-day quote.
