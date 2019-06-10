Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Roche Holding Ltd.    RHO5   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING LTD.

(RHO5)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Roche, Spark Therapeutics Extend Tender Offer Period After FCA Requests More Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 01:38am EDT

By Cristina Roca

Roche Holding has extended the offering period for its planned acquisition of Philadelphia-based biotechnology company Spark Therapeutics, it said Monday.

The offering period has been extended to July 31, from a previous deadline of June 14, as a result of a request for additional information from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, or FCA, under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. The FCA is reviewing the acquisition of Spark by the Swiss pharmaceuticals company.

The offer period has been extended multiple times since Roche announced in February that it would buy Spark.

Roche said the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority has opened an investigation in order to obtain further information in relation to Roche's proposed acquisition of Spark.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROCHE HOLDING 0.52% 270 Delayed Quote.12.78%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 0.41% 269.4 Delayed Quote.10.68%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 0.17% 240.2 Delayed Quote.11.59%
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC End-of-day quote.
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
01:58aCorrection to Roche, Spark Therapeutics Article
DJ
01:38aRoche, Spark Therapeutics Extend Tender Offer Period After FCA Requests More ..
DJ
01:01aRoche and Spark Therapeutics, Inc. receive Request for Additional Information..
GL
06/04Pivotal phase III CLL14 results for Venclexta/Venclyxto in combination with G..
GL
06/04ROCHE : Pivotal Phase III CLL14 Results for Venclexta in Combination with Gazyva..
BU
06/04ROCHE : Phase III Study Showed XOFLUZA (Baloxavir Marboxil) is Effective at Prev..
BU
06/03Roche presents data from across its breast cancer portfolio at the 2019 Ameri..
GL
06/03ROCHE : Xolair (Omalizumab) Significantly Reduced Nasal Polyps and Congestion Sy..
BU
06/02Roche's Tecentriq in combination with Avastin and chemotherapy for the initia..
GL
05/31Roche and GE Healthcare launch NAVIFY Tumor Board with medical imaging capabi..
GL
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 60 471 M
EBIT 2019 20 510 M
Net income 2019 13 895 M
Debt 2019 2 685 M
Yield 2019 3,35%
P/E ratio 2019 16,26
P/E ratio 2020 15,91
EV / Sales 2019 3,88x
EV / Sales 2020 3,67x
Capitalization 232 B
Chart ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 282  CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
John Irving Bell Non-Executive Director
Andreas Oeri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.59%227 848
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.36%348 981
PFIZER-1.67%233 072
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.23%227 848
NOVARTIS17.51%220 893
MERCK AND COMPANY7.92%206 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About