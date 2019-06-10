Roche, Spark Therapeutics Extend Tender Offer Period After FCA Requests More Information

By Cristina Roca



Roche Holding has extended the offering period for its planned acquisition of Philadelphia-based biotechnology company Spark Therapeutics, it said Monday.

The offering period has been extended to July 31, from a previous deadline of June 14, as a result of a request for additional information from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, or FCA, under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. The FCA is reviewing the acquisition of Spark by the Swiss pharmaceuticals company.

The offer period has been extended multiple times since Roche announced in February that it would buy Spark.

Roche said the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority has opened an investigation in order to obtain further information in relation to Roche's proposed acquisition of Spark.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca