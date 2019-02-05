Genentech : Submits Supplemental Biologics License Application to FDA for Kadcyla for Adjuvant Treatment of People With HER2-Positive Early Breast Cancer With Residual Disease After Neoadjuvant Treatment

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),
today announced completing the submission of a supplemental Biologics
License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for
Kadcyla® (ado-trastuzumab emtansine) for adjuvant (after
surgery) treatment of people with HER2-positive early breast cancer
(EBC) with residual disease after neoadjuvant (before surgery)
treatment. The FDA is reviewing the application under the Real-Time
Oncology Review and Assessment Aid pilot programs, which aim to explore
a more efficient review process to ensure safe and effective treatments
are available to patients as early as possible. For this indication,
Kadcyla was also granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, which is
designed to expedite the development and review of medicines intended to
treat serious or life-threatening diseases.
“Kadcyla was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation and is also the
first Genentech medicine to be reviewed under the FDA’s Real-Time
Oncology Review pilot program; both FDA initiatives aim to expedite
reviews and bring medicines to patients sooner,” said Sandra Horning,
M.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “We
are working closely with the FDA to bring Kadcyla to people with
HER2-positive early breast cancer who have residual disease after
neoadjuvant therapy as early as possible.”
This application is based on results of the Phase III KATHERINE study
showing Kadcyla significantly reduced the risk of invasive breast cancer
recurrence or death from any cause (invasive disease-free survival;
iDFS) by 50 percent (HR=0.50, 95% CI 0.39-0.64, p<0.0001) compared to
Herceptin® (trastuzumab) as an adjuvant treatment in people
with HER2-positive EBC who have residual disease present following
neoadjuvant treatment. People who have residual disease after
neoadjuvant treatment have a worse prognosis than those with no
detectable disease. At three years, 88.3 percent of people treated with
Kadcyla did not have their breast cancer return compared to 77.0 percent
treated with Herceptin, an absolute improvement of 11.3 percent.
The most common Grade 3-4 side effects (≥1 percent) with Kadcyla in the
KATHERINE study were decreased platelet count; high blood pressure;
radiation-induced skin injury; numbness, tingling or pain in the hands
or feet; decreased neutrophil count; low blood potassium level; fatigue
and decrease in red blood cells.
About the KATHERINE study
KATHERINE is an international, multi-center, two-arm, randomized,
open-label, Phase III study evaluating the efficacy and safety of
Kadcyla versus Herceptin as an adjuvant therapy in people with
HER2-positive EBC who have pathological invasive residual disease in the
breast and/or axillary lymph nodes following neoadjuvant therapy that
included Herceptin and taxane-based chemotherapy. The primary endpoint
of the study is iDFS, which in this study is defined as the time from
randomization free from invasive breast cancer recurrence or death from
any cause. Secondary endpoints include disease-free survival and overall
survival.
About HER2-positive breast cancer
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide. According
to the American Cancer Society, approximately 271,000 people in the
United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and more than 42,000
will die from the disease in 2019. Breast cancer is not one, but many
diseases based on the biology of each tumor. In HER2-positive breast
cancer, there is excess HER2 protein on the surface of tumor cells.
Approximately 15-20 percent of breast cancers are HER2-positive based on
the result of a diagnostic test.
About Kadcyla
Kadcyla is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) engineered to deliver potent
chemotherapy directly to HER2-positive cells. It is designed to limit
damage to healthy tissues, although it can still affect them. Kadcyla
can cause serious side effects. It combines two anti-cancer agents using
a stable linker: the HER2-targeting trastuzumab (the active ingredient
in Herceptin) and the chemotherapy agent DM1. Kadcyla is the only ADC
approved for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. In
the U.S., Genentech licenses technology for Kadcyla under an agreement
with ImmunoGen, Inc.
Kadcyla Indication Statement
Kadcyla, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of patients
with HER2-positive, metastatic breast cancer who previously received
trastuzumab and a taxane, separately or in combination. Patients should
have either:
-
Received prior therapy for metastatic disease, or
-
Developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing
adjuvant therapy.
Important Safety Information
Most important safety information about Kadcyla
Kadcyla is not the same medicine as trastuzumab (Herceptin).
Liver problems
-
Kadcyla may cause severe liver problems that can be life-threatening.
Symptoms of liver problems may include vomiting, nausea, eating
disorder (anorexia), yellowing of the skin (jaundice), stomach pain,
dark urine or itching.
Heart problems
-
Kadcyla may cause heart problems, including those without symptoms
(such as reduced heart function) and those with symptoms (such as
congestive heart failure). Symptoms may include swelling of the ankles
or legs, shortness of breath, cough, rapid weight gain of more than
five pounds in 24 hours, dizziness or loss of consciousness, or
irregular heartbeat.
Pregnancy
-
Receiving Kadcyla during pregnancy can result in the death of an
unborn baby and birth defects. Birth control should be used while
receiving Kadcyla and for seven months after a patient’s last dose of
Kadcyla.
-
If a patient thinks she may be pregnant, she should contact her
healthcare provider immediately.
-
If a patient is exposed to Kadcyla during pregnancy, or becomes
pregnant within seven months following her last dose of Kadcyla, she
is encouraged to report Kadcyla exposure to Genentech at (888)
835-2555.
-
If a male patient has a female partner that could become pregnant,
birth control should be used during treatment and for four months
following his last dose of Kadcyla.
-
A patient should not breastfeed during treatment and for seven months
after the last dose of Kadcyla.
A patient should contact their doctor right away if they experience
symptoms associated with these side effects.
Additional possible serious side effects of Kadcyla
Lung problems
-
Kadcyla may cause lung problems, including inflammation of the lung
tissue, which can be life-threatening. Signs of lung problems may
include trouble breathing, cough, tiredness and fluid in the lungs.
Infusion-related reactions
-
Symptoms of an infusion-related reaction may include one or more of
the following: the skin getting hot or red (flushing), chills, fever,
trouble breathing, low blood pressure, wheezing, tightening of the
muscles in the chest around the airways or a fast heartbeat. A
patient’s doctor will monitor the patient for infusion-related
reactions.
Serious bleeding
-
Kadcyla can cause life-threatening bleeding. Taking Kadcyla with other
medications used to thin the blood (antiplatelet) or prevent blood
clots (anticoagulation) can increase the risk of bleeding. A patient’s
doctor should provide additional monitoring if the patient is taking
one of these other drugs while on Kadcyla. Life-threatening bleeding
may also happen with Kadcyla, even when blood thinners are not also
being taken.
Low platelet count
-
Low platelet count may happen during treatment with Kadcyla. Platelets
help the blood to clot. Signs of low platelets may include easy
bruising, bleeding, and prolonged bleeding from cuts. In mild cases
there may not be any symptoms.
Nerve damage
-
Symptoms may include numbness and tingling, burning or sharp pain,
sensitivity to touch, lack of coordination, muscle weakness, or loss
of muscle function.
Skin reactions around the infusion site
-
Kadcyla may leak from the vein or needle and cause reactions such as
redness, tenderness, skin irritation, or pain or swelling at the
infusion site. If this happens, it is more likely to happen within 24
hours of the infusion.
HER2 testing and Kadcyla
A patient must have a HER2 test to determine if their breast cancer is
HER2-positive before taking Kadcyla, because benefit has been shown only
in patients whose tumors are HER2-positive.
Most common side effects of Kadcyla
The most common side effects seen in people taking Kadcyla are:
-
Tiredness
-
Nausea
-
Pain that affects the bones, muscles, ligaments and tendons
-
Bleeding
-
Low platelet count
-
Headache
-
Liver problems
-
Constipation
-
Nosebleeds
Patients are encouraged to report side effects to Genentech and the FDA.
Report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.
Please see the Kadcyla
full Prescribing Information for additional Important Safety
Information, including most serious side effects, at http://www.kadcyla.com.
About Genentech in breast cancer
Genentech has been advancing breast cancer research for more than 30
years with the goal of helping as many people with the disease as
possible. Our medicines, along with companion diagnostic tests, have
substantially improved outcomes for HER2-positive breast cancer. As our
understanding of breast cancer biology rapidly improves, we are working
to identify new biomarkers and approaches to treatment for other
subtypes of the disease, including triple-negative and hormone
receptor-positive.
About Genentech
Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology
company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes
medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical
conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters
in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the
company, please visit http://www.gene.com.
