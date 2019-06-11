Genentech's Gazyva Meets Main Endpoints in Lupus Nephritis Study

By Colin Kellaher

Roche Holding AG's (ROG.EB) Genentech unit Tuesday said a phase II study of Gazyva met its primary and key secondary endpoints in adults with the kidney disorder proliferative lupus nephritis.

Genentech said Gazyva in combination with standard of care showed enhanced efficacy compared to placebo plus standard of care alone in achieving complete renal response at one year.

Gazyva also showed improved overall renal responses and serologic markers of disease activity compared to placebo, the company said.

Genentech said there are currently no FDA-approved therapies for lupus nephritis, a potentially life-threatening condition in which patients are at high risk for progressing to end-stage renal disease or death.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com