ROCHE HOLDING LTD.

ROCHE HOLDING LTD.

(ROG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/11 07:22:06 am
274.55 CHF   +1.91%
Genentech's Gazyva Meets Main Endpoints in Lupus Nephritis Study
DJ
Roche names new head of $13 billion diagnostics unit
RE
Roche names new head of $13 billion diagnostics unit
RE
Genentech's Gazyva Meets Main Endpoints in Lupus Nephritis Study

06/11/2019 | 07:11am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Roche Holding AG's (ROG.EB) Genentech unit Tuesday said a phase II study of Gazyva met its primary and key secondary endpoints in adults with the kidney disorder proliferative lupus nephritis.

Genentech said Gazyva in combination with standard of care showed enhanced efficacy compared to placebo plus standard of care alone in achieving complete renal response at one year.

Gazyva also showed improved overall renal responses and serologic markers of disease activity compared to placebo, the company said.

Genentech said there are currently no FDA-approved therapies for lupus nephritis, a potentially life-threatening condition in which patients are at high risk for progressing to end-stage renal disease or death.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROCHE HOLDING 1.63% 274.4 Delayed Quote.12.78%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 1.79% 244.5 Delayed Quote.11.59%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 1.84% 274.35 Delayed Quote.10.68%
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 60 471 M
EBIT 2019 20 510 M
Net income 2019 13 895 M
Debt 2019 2 685 M
Yield 2019 3,35%
P/E ratio 2019 16,26
P/E ratio 2020 15,91
EV / Sales 2019 3,88x
EV / Sales 2020 3,67x
Capitalization 232 B
Chart ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 282  CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
John Irving Bell Non-Executive Director
Andreas Oeri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.68%227 848
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.73%348 981
PFIZER-1.33%233 072
NOVARTIS17.51%220 893
MERCK AND COMPANY7.94%206 641
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-1.55%113 364
