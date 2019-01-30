Genentech : to Discontinue Phase III CREAD 1 and 2 Clinical Studies of Crenezumab in Early Alzheimer's Disease (AD) - Other Company Programs in AD Continue

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),
announced today the decision to discontinue CREAD 1 and CREAD 2 (BN29552
and BN29553) Phase III studies of the investigational anti-beta-amyloid
molecule crenezumab in people with early (prodromal to mild) sporadic
Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The decision was based on the results of a
pre-planned interim analysis assessing the safety and efficacy of
crenezumab conducted by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee, which
indicated that crenezumab was unlikely to meet the primary endpoint of
change from baseline in Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB)
Score. No safety signals for crenezumab were observed in this analysis,
and the overall safety profile was similar to that seen in previous
trials.
Data from the CREAD 1 and 2 studies will be shared with the scientific
community at an upcoming medical congress. Findings from the trials will
inform future research programs, approaches and clinical trial designs.
“While the results with crenezumab are disappointing, they meaningfully
contribute to our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Sandra
Horning, M.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product
Development. “We gratefully acknowledge the participants in the CREAD
trials and the efforts of everyone involved in this important program.
We remain dedicated to the Alzheimer’s community and will continue our
Phase III GRADUATE trials with gantenerumab and the Phase II TAURIEL
trial with the anti-tau molecule RG6100, as well as our imaging and
fluid-based diagnostic solutions.”
CREAD 1 and 2 are two-year global, randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled, parallel-group Phase III studies testing the
efficacy and safety of crenezumab in 1,500 people worldwide with early
AD with confirmed evidence of cerebral beta amyloid pathology (CSF or
amyloid PET). These studies use doses four times higher than that
studied in the Phase II trials. CREAD 1 was initiated in early 2016 and
CREAD 2 in mid-2017.
Crenezumab continues to be studied in the Alzheimer’s Prevention
Initiative (API) trial investigating a different study population from
that of the CREAD program, namely cognitively healthy individuals in
Colombia with an autosomal dominant mutation who are at risk of
developing familial AD (fAD). The five-year study is in collaboration
with the Banner Institute and is also funded by the National Institute
on Aging.
About the molecules and development programs
Crenezumab is an investigational, monoclonal antibody designed to
preferentially bind to and promote removal of neurotoxic oligomers, a
form of beta-amyloid. Crenezumab has an antibody backbone (IgG4)
designed to minimize the inflammatory response in the brain, which may
result in a lower risk of certain MRI (magnetic resonance imaging)
abnormalities known as ARIA (Amyloid-Related Imaging Abnormalities).
Crenezumab is being developed by Roche and Genentech and was discovered
by Swiss biotechnology company AC Immune SA.
Gantenerumab is an investigational, IgG1 monoclonal antibody, which has
a distinct mechanism of action from crenezumab. It is designed to bind
to aggregated forms of beta-amyloid and has previously demonstrated
amyloid plaque lowering in AD patients. The clinical significance of
this effect is being investigated in two Phase III studies (GRADUATE 1
and 2), which are assessing the safety and efficacy of subcutaneous
gantenerumab for the treatment of early AD patients. The GRADUATE
program is currently enrolling more than 1,500 patients in up to 350
study centers in more than 30 countries worldwide. Gantenerumab is the
only late-stage anti-amyloid program being developed with subcutaneous
administration, which may, if approved, enable home administration for
the patients and caregivers affected by this disease. Data readout is
expected in 2022. Gantenerumab is also being studied in the Dominantly
Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU) trial, a global
clinical study evaluating multiple compounds in individuals at risk for
or with fAD.
RG6100 (anti-tau) is an investigational, monoclonal IgG4 antibody that
binds to multiple tau species. This antibody is also part of a
collaboration with AC Immune SA. It is proposed to slow the prion-like
propagation of tau pathology in AD. Tau pathology spreads with a
characteristic spatiotemporal pattern throughout the brain, coinciding
with both clinical symptoms and disease progression in AD. Slowing the
propagation of tau pathology may therefore slow disease progression and
reduce cognitive decline. Anti-tau therapies have shown promise in
slowing the progression of tau pathology in animal models of tauopathy.
RG6100 is currently in Phase II clinical evaluation for its potential to
slow or stop the progression of AD.
About Alzheimer’s disease
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a progressive, fatal disease of the brain
that gradually destroys memory, thinking skills and problem solving, and
impairs daily functioning such as the ability to manage one’s own
activities. Biological changes in the brain are believed to start
decades before clinical symptoms of AD become evident. In the early
stages (prodromal to mild), people may have difficulty remembering;
their daily function may or may not be impaired, but independence is
maintained. In the later stage of the disease, people increasingly
become reliant on others for even simple day-to-day tasks. Dementia
affects 50 million people worldwide with 10 million new cases each year,
of which AD is the most common form. There is no cure for AD. Current
treatments focus on alleviating symptoms but are unable to stop the
progression of AD because they do not affect the disease’s underlying
causes.
About Genentech in neuroscience
Neuroscience is a major focus of research and development at Genentech
and Roche. The company’s goal is to develop treatment options based on
the biology of the nervous system to help improve the lives of people
with chronic and potentially devastating diseases. Genentech and Roche
have more than a dozen investigational medicines in clinical development
for diseases that include multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease,
spinal muscular atrophy, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease and
autism spectrum disorder.
About Genentech
Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology
company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes
medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical
conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters
in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the
company, please visit http://www.gene.com.
