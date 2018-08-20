Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Roche Holding Ltd.    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING LTD. (ROG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Roche : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 07:13am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Roche tablets are seen positioned in front of a displayed Roche logo in this photo illustration

ZURICH (Reuters) - Chinese regulators are speeding up drug approvals, with Roche's Alecensa cancer medicine the latest beneficiary in a market that is growing increasingly important for international pharmaceuticals companies' growth plans.

China's National Drug Administration backed the Swiss drugmaker's Alecensa to treat a kind of lung cancer, called anaplastic lymphoma kinase-, or ALK-positive, less than a year after European and U.S. approvals.

(Reporting by John Miller)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
07:30aRoche's Alecensa Gets Green Light From China National Drug Administration
DJ
07:13aROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
RE
08/13Genentech Gets FDA Breakthrough-Therapy Designation for Xolair in Food Allerg..
DJ
08/13ROCHE : FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Xolair (Omalizumab) for ..
BU
08/09Stock investors rediscover defensives before trade war deadlines
RE
08/03Roche Drug for Brain Disease Granted European Fast-Track
DJ
08/03CASHING IN ON DNA : race on to unlock value in genetic data
RE
08/01More drugmakers build Brexit stockpiles as EU agency faces exodus
RE
07/31Siemens thinks big with small-batch production
RE
07/31Siemens thinks big with small-batch production
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Genentech to axe 223 at CA headquarters 
08/14YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Redhill Receives NoA, Regeneron Gets CRL, Stemline NDA.. 
08/13FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Xolair for food allergies 
08/10Celgene Has Emerged As An Attractive Buy Opportunity In 2018 
08/09ROCHE : Details On Growing Through The Patent Cliff (Part 2 Of 2) 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 56 319 M
EBIT 2018 19 051 M
Net income 2018 12 811 M
Debt 2018 4 719 M
Yield 2018 3,66%
P/E ratio 2018 15,99
P/E ratio 2019 15,70
EV / Sales 2018 3,77x
EV / Sales 2019 3,61x
Capitalization 207 B
Chart ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 259  CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
John Irving Bell Non-Executive Director
Andreas Oeri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.66%208 211
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.76%360 750
PFIZER16.21%246 736
NOVARTIS0.10%211 093
MERCK AND COMPANY22.73%183 667
AMGEN13.53%127 784
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.