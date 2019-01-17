Roche : FDA Accepts Genentech's Supplemental Biologics License Application for Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy (Abraxane and Carboplatin) for the Initial Treatment of Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),
today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has
accepted the company’s supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA)
for Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) in combination with Abraxane®
(albumin-bound paclitaxel; nab-paclitaxel) and carboplatin for
the initial (first-line) treatment of people with metastatic
non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who do not have EGFR or
ALK genomic tumor aberrations. The FDA is expected to make a decision on
approval by September 2, 2019.
“We look forward to working with the FDA in order to bring this
Tecentriq-based combination to people with non-squamous non-small cell
lung cancer as soon as possible,” said Sandra Horning, M.D., chief
medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “Lung cancer is
a challenging disease to treat, and this review takes us one step closer
towards offering a new treatment option that has shown a clinically
meaningful survival benefit in the treatment of this type of disease.”
This sBLA is based on results from the Phase III IMpower130 study, which
met its co-primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and
progression-free survival (PFS) in the initial treatment of people with
metastatic non-squamous NSCLC.
The FDA recently approved Tecentriq in combination with Avastin®,
paclitaxel and carboplatin (chemotherapy) for the initial treatment of
people with metastatic non-squamous NSCLC with no EGFR or ALK genomic
tumor aberrations. Tecentriq is also approved by the FDA to treat people
with metastatic NSCLC who have disease progression during or following
platinum-containing chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic
tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA approved
therapy for NSCLC harboring these aberrations prior to receiving
Tecentriq.
About the IMpower130 study
IMpower130 is a Phase III, multicenter, open-label, randomized study
evaluating the efficacy and safety of Tecentriq in combination with
carboplatin and nab-paclitaxel versus chemotherapy (carboplatin
and nab-paclitaxel) alone for chemotherapy-naïve patients with
stage IV non-squamous NSCLC. The study enrolled 724 people who were
randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive:
-
Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel and carboplatin (Arm A), or
-
Nab-paclitaxel and carboplatin (Arm B, control arm)
During the treatment-induction phase, people in Arm A received Tecentriq
and carboplatin on day 1 of each 21-day cycle, and nab-paclitaxel
on days 1, 8 and 15 of each 21-day cycle for 4 or 6 cycles or until loss
of clinical benefit, whichever occurred first. People in Arm A received
Tecentriq during the maintenance treatment phase until loss of clinical
benefit was observed.
During the treatment-induction phase, people in Arm B received
carboplatin on day 1 and nab-paclitaxel on days 1, 8 and 15 of
each 21-day cycle for 4 or 6 cycles or until disease progression,
whichever occurred first. People in Arm B received best supportive care
during the maintenance treatment phase. Switch maintenance to pemetrexed
was also permitted. People who were consented prior to a protocol
revision were given the option to crossover following disease
progression to receive Tecentriq as monotherapy until further disease
progression.
The co-primary endpoints were:
-
PFS as determined by the investigator using RECIST v1.1 in people
without EGFR or ALK mutations, assessed in the intention-to-treat
wild-type (ITT-WT) population
-
OS in the ITT-WT population
The IMpower130 study met its OS and PFS co-primary endpoints as per the
study protocol. The interim analysis showed that Tecentriq plus
chemotherapy helped people live significantly longer compared with
chemotherapy alone (median OS=18.6 versus 13.9 months; hazard ratio [HR]
= 0.79; 95 percent CI: 0.64–0.98; p=0.033) in the ITT-WT population. The
Tecentriq-based combination also significantly reduced the risk of
disease worsening or death (PFS) compared with chemotherapy alone
(median PFS=7.0 versus 5.5 months; HR=0.64; 95 percent CI: 0.54–0.77;
p<0.0001) in the ITT-WT population. Safety for the Tecentriq plus
chemotherapy combination appeared consistent with the known safety
profiles of the individual medicines, and no new safety signals were
identified with the combination. Grade 3-4 treatment-related adverse
events (AEs) were reported in 73.2 percent of people receiving Tecentriq
plus chemotherapy compared to 60.3 percent of people receiving
chemotherapy alone.
About Lung Cancer
According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that more than
228,000 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019, and NSCLC
accounts for 84 percent of all lung cancers. It is estimated that
approximately 60 percent of lung cancer diagnoses in the United States
are made when the disease is in the advanced stages.
About Tecentriq® (atezolizumab)
Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein
called PD-L1. Tecentriq is designed to bind to PD-L1 expressed on tumor
cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions
with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors. By inhibiting PD-L1, Tecentriq may
enable the re-activation of T cells. Tecentriq may also affect normal
cells.
Abraxane is a registered trademark of Abraxis Bioscience, LLC, a
wholly owned subsidiary of Celgene Corporation.
Tecentriq U.S. Indication (pronounced ‘tē-SEN-trik’)
Tecentriq is a prescription medicine used to treat:
A type of bladder and urinary tract cancer called urothelial
carcinoma.
Tecentriq may be used when your bladder cancer:
-
has spread or cannot be removed by surgery, and if you have any one
of the following conditions:
-
you are not able to take chemotherapy that contains a medicine
called cisplatin, and your doctor has tested your cancer and found
high levels of a specific protein on your cancer called programmed
death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), or
-
you are not able to take chemotherapy that contains any platinum
regardless of the levels of PD-L1 on your cancer, or
-
you have tried chemotherapy that contains platinum, and it did not
work or is no longer working
The approval of Tecentriq in these patients is based on a study that
measured response rate and duration of response. There is an ongoing
study to confirm clinical benefit.
A type of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
-
Tecentriq may be used with bevacizumab and the chemotherapy
medicines carboplatin and paclitaxel as your first treatment when your
lung cancer:
-
has spread or grown, and
-
is a type of lung cancer called non-squamous NSCLC
-
your tumor does not have an abnormal “EGFR” or “ALK” gene
-
Tecentriq may be used when your lung cancer:
-
has spread or grown, and
-
you have tried chemotherapy that contains platinum, and it did not
work or is no longer working
-
If your tumor has an abnormal EGFR or ALK gene, you should have
also tried an FDA-approved therapy for tumors with these abnormal
genes, and it did not work or is no longer working.
It is not known if Tecentriq is safe and effective in children.
Important Safety Information
What is the most important information about Tecentriq?
Tecentriq can cause the immune system to attack normal organs and
tissues and can affect the way they work. These problems can sometimes
become serious or life threatening and can lead to death.
Patients should call or see their healthcare provider right away if
they get any symptoms of the following problems or these symptoms get
worse.
Tecentriq can cause serious side effects, including:
-
Lung problems (pneumonitis)–signs and symptoms of pneumonitis
may include new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, and chest pain
-
Liver problems (hepatitis)–signs and symptoms of hepatitis may
include yellowing of your skin or the whites of your eyes, severe
nausea or vomiting, pain on the right side of your stomach area
(abdomen), drowsiness, dark urine (tea colored), bleeding or bruising
more easily than normal, and feeling less hungry than usual
-
Intestinal problems (colitis)–signs and symptoms of colitis may
include diarrhea (loose stools) or more bowel movements than
usual, blood or mucus in your stools or dark, tarry, sticky
stools, and severe stomach area (abdomen) pain or tenderness
-
Hormone gland problems (especially the thyroid, adrenal glands,
pancreas, and pituitary)–signs and symptoms that your hormone
glands are not working properly may include headaches that will not go
away or unusual headaches, extreme tiredness, weight gain or weight
loss, dizziness or fainting, feeling more hungry or thirsty than
usual, hair loss, changes in mood or behavior (such as decreased sex
drive, irritability, or forgetfulness), feeling cold, constipation,
your voice gets deeper, urinating more often than usual, nausea or
vomiting, and stomach area (abdomen) pain
-
Problems in other organs–signs and symptoms may include severe
muscle weakness, numbness or tingling in hands or feet, confusion,
blurry vision, double vision, or other vision problems, changes in
mood or behavior, extreme sensitivity to light, neck stiffness, eye
pain or redness, skin blisters or peeling, chest pain, irregular
heartbeat, shortness of breath, or swelling of the ankles
-
Severe infections–signs and symptoms of infection may include
fever, cough, flu-like symptoms, pain when urinating, and frequent
urination or back pain
-
Severe infusion reactions–signs and symptoms of infusion
reactions may include chills or shaking, itching or rash, flushing,
shortness of breath or wheezing, swelling of your face or lips,
dizziness, fever, feeling like passing out, and back or neck pain
Getting medical treatment right away may help keep these problems
from becoming more serious. A healthcare provider may treat patients
with corticosteroid or hormone replacement medicines. A healthcare
provider may delay or completely stop treatment with Tecentriq if
patients have severe side effects.
Before receiving Tecentriq, patients should tell their healthcare
provider about all of their medical conditions, including if they:
-
have immune system problems (such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative
colitis, or lupus); have had an organ transplant; have lung or
breathing problems; have liver problems; have a condition that affects
the nervous system (such as myasthenia gravis or Guillain-Barre
syndrome); or are being treated for an infection
-
are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Tecentriq can harm an unborn
baby. Patients should tell their healthcare provider right away if
they become pregnant or think they may be pregnant during treatment
with Tecentriq. Females who are able to become pregnant:
-
A healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before they start
treatment with Tecentriq
-
They should use an effective method of birth control during their
treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of
Tecentriq
-
are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Tecentriq
passes into the breast milk. Patients should not breastfeed during
treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq
Patients should tell their healthcare provider about all the
medicines they take, including prescription and over-the-counter
medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.
The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used alone include:
-
feeling tired
-
nausea
-
constipation
-
cough
-
shortness of breath
-
decreased appetite
The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used with bevacizumab,
paclitaxel, and carboplatin include:
-
feeling tired or weak
-
hair loss
-
nausea
-
diarrhea
-
constipation
-
decreased appetite
-
joint pain
-
high blood pressure
-
tingling or numbness in hands and feet
Tecentriq may cause fertility problems in females, which may affect the
ability to have children. Patients should talk to their healthcare
provider if they have concerns about fertility.
These are not all the possible side effects of Tecentriq. Patients
should ask their healthcare provider or pharmacist for more information.
Patients should call their doctor for medical advice about side effects.
Report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Report side effects to Genentech at 1-888-835-2555.
Please visit http://www.Tecentriq.com
for the Tecentriq full Prescribing Information for additional Important
Safety Information.
About Genentech in Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy
For more than 30 years, Genentech has been developing medicines with the
goal to redefine treatment in oncology. Today, we’re investing more than
ever to bring personalized cancer immunotherapy (PCI) to people with
cancer. The goal of PCI is to provide each person with a treatment
tailored to harness his or her own immune system to fight cancer.
Genentech is studying more than 20 investigational medicines, 10 of
which are in clinical trials. In every study we are evaluating
biomarkers to identify which people may be appropriate candidates for
our medicines. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/cancer-immunotherapy.
About Genentech in Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is a major area of focus and investment for Genentech, and
we are committed to developing new approaches, medicines and tests that
can help people with this deadly disease. Our goal is to provide an
effective treatment option for every person diagnosed with lung cancer.
We currently have four approved medicines to treat certain kinds of lung
cancer and more than 10 medicines being developed to target the most
common genetic drivers of lung cancer or to boost the immune system to
combat the disease.
About Genentech
Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology
company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes
medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical
conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters
in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the
company, please visit http://www.gene.com.
