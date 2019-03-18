Roche : FDA Approves Genentech's Tecentriq in Combination With Chemotherapy for the Initial Treatment of Adults With Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),
today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
approved Tecentriq® (atezolizumab), in combination
with carboplatin and etoposide (chemotherapy), for the initial
(first-line) treatment of adults with extensive-stage small cell lung
cancer (ES-SCLC). This approval is based on results from the Phase III
IMpower133 study, which showed that Tecentriq in combination with
chemotherapy helped people live significantly longer compared to
chemotherapy alone (median overall survival [OS] = 12.3 versus 10.3
months; hazard ratio [HR] = 0.70, 95 percent CI: 0.54-0.91; p=0.0069) in
the intention-to-treat (ITT) population. The Tecentriq-based combination
also significantly reduced the risk of disease worsening or death
(progression-free survival, PFS) compared to chemotherapy alone (PFS=5.2
versus 4.3 months; HR=0.77; 95 percent CI: 0.62-0.96; p=0.017). Safety
for the Tecentriq and chemotherapy combination appeared consistent with
the known safety profile of Tecentriq.
“Tecentriq is the first cancer immunotherapy approved for the initial
treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, which is especially
difficult to treat,” said Sandra Horning, M.D., chief medical officer
and head of Global Product Development. “Until now, there have been
limited treatment advances for this disease, and we are excited to bring
a potential new standard of care to patients that has been shown to
improve survival compared to chemotherapy.”
“Extensive-stage small cell lung cancer is a highly aggressive form of
lung cancer, which until now, has seen limited treatment advances over
the last 20 years,” said Andrea Ferris, president and CEO of LUNGevity
Foundation. “Today’s approval of Tecentriq is an important step forward
in ensuring that people across the spectrum of lung cancer types have
effective new therapies.”
Results from the Phase III IMpower133 study were simultaneously
presented at the 2018 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) and
published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Tecentriq is also approved in combination with Avastin® (bevacizumab),
paclitaxel and carboplatin (chemotherapy), for the initial (first-line)
treatment of adults with metastatic non-squamous NSCLC with no EGFR or
ALK genomic tumor aberrations. Additionally, Tecentriq is approved by
the FDA to treat adults with metastatic NSCLC who have disease
progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy.
Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease
progression on FDA-approved therapy for NSCLC harboring these
aberrations prior to receiving Tecentriq.
For those who qualify, Genentech offers patient assistance programs for
people taking Tecentriq through Genentech Access Solutions. Doctors can
contact Genentech Access Solutions at (866) 422-2377. More information
is also available at http://www.Genentech-Access.com.
About the IMpower133 study
IMpower133 is a Phase III, multicenter, double-blinded, randomized
placebo- controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of
Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy (carboplatin and etoposide)
versus chemotherapy (carboplatin and etoposide) alone in
chemotherapy-naïve people with ES-SCLC. The study enrolled 403 people
who were randomized equally (1:1) to receive:
-
Tecentriq in combination with carboplatin and etoposide (Arm A), or
-
Placebo in combination with carboplatin and etoposide (Arm B, control
arm)
During the treatment-induction phase, people received treatment on
21-day cycles for four cycles, followed by maintenance with Tecentriq or
placebo until progressive disease (PD) as assessed by the investigator
using Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors Version 1.1 (RECIST
v1.1). Treatment could be continued until persistent radiographic PD or
symptomatic deterioration was observed.
The co-primary endpoints were progression-free survival (PFS) as
determined by the investigator using RECIST v1.1 and OS in the ITT
population.
A summary of the ITT data from the IMpower133 study that support this
approval is included below.
-
Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy helped people live
significantly longer compared to chemotherapy alone (OS=12.3 versus
10.3 months; HR=0.70, 95 percent CI: 0.54-0.91; p=0.0069) in the ITT
population.
-
The Tecentriq-based combination also significantly reduced the risk of
disease worsening or death compared to chemotherapy alone (PFS=5.2
versus 4.3 months; HR=0.77; 95 percent CI: 0.62-0.96; p=0.017).
-
Safety for the Tecentriq and chemotherapy combination appeared
consistent with the known safety profile of Tecentriq. Serious adverse
reactions occurred in 37 percent of people receiving Tecentriq plus
chemotherapy compared with 35 percent of people receiving chemotherapy
alone. The most common adverse reactions (≥20 percent) in people
receiving Tecentriq plus chemotherapy were feeling tired or weak
(fatigue/asthenia; 39 percent), nausea (38 percent), hair loss
(alopecia; 37 percent), decreased appetite (27 percent), constipation
(26 percent) and vomiting (20 percent).
About lung cancer
According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that more than
228,000 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019. Lung
cancer can be broadly divided into two major types: non-small cell lung
cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). NSCLC is the most
prevalent type, accounting for around 84 percent of all lung cancer
cases, and SCLC accounting for approximately 13 percent of all cases.
The majority (approximately 70 percent) of people with SCLC are
diagnosed with ES-SCLC.
About Tecentriq® (atezolizumab)
Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein
called PD-L1. Tecentriq is designed to bind to PD-L1 expressed on tumor
cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions
with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors. By inhibiting PD-L1, Tecentriq may
enable the re-activation of T cells. Tecentriq may also affect normal
cells.
Tecentriq U.S. Indications (pronounced ‘tē-SEN-trik’)
Tecentriq is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:
A type of bladder and urinary tract cancer called urothelial
carcinoma. Tecentriq may be used when your bladder cancer:
-
has spread or cannot be removed by surgery, and if you have any one
of the following conditions:
-
you are not able to take chemotherapy that contains a medicine
called cisplatin, and your cancer tests positive for “PD-L1”, or
-
you are not able to take chemotherapy that contains any platinum
regardless of “PD-L1” status, or
-
you have tried chemotherapy that contains platinum, and it did not
work or is no longer working
The approval of Tecentriq in these patients is based on a study that
measured response rate and duration of response. There is an ongoing
study to confirm clinical benefit.
A type of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
-
Tecentriq may be used with bevacizumab and the chemotherapy
medicines carboplatin and paclitaxel as your first treatment when your
lung cancer:
-
has spread or grown, and
-
is a type called “non-squamous NSCLC,” and
-
your tumor does not have an abnormal “EGFR” or “ALK” gene
-
Tecentriq may be used when your lung cancer:
-
has spread or grown, and
-
you have tried chemotherapy that contains platinum, and it did not
work or is no longer working, and
-
if your tumor has an abnormal “EGFR” or “ALK” gene, you should
have also tried an FDA-approved therapy for tumors with these
abnormal genes, and it did not work or is no longer working.
A type of breast cancer called triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
-
Tecentriq may be used with the medicine paclitaxel protein-bound when
your breast cancer:
-
has spread or cannot be removed by surgery, and
-
your cancer tests positive for “PD-L1”
The approval of Tecentriq in these patients is based on a study that
measured progression-free survival. There is an ongoing study to confirm
clinical benefit.
A type of lung cancer called small cell lung cancer (SCLC).
-
Tecentriq may be used with the chemotherapy medicines carboplatin
and etoposide as your first treatment when your lung cancer:
-
is a type called “extensive-stage small cell lung cancer,” which
means that it has spread or grown
Important Safety Information
What is the most important information about Tecentriq?
Tecentriq can cause the immune system to attack normal organs and
tissues and can affect the way they work. These problems can sometimes
become serious or life threatening and can lead to death.
Patients should call or see their healthcare provider right away if
they get any symptoms of the following problems or these symptoms get
worse.
Tecentriq can cause serious side effects, including:
-
Lung problems (pneumonitis)–signs and symptoms of pneumonitis
may include new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, and chest pain
-
Liver problems (hepatitis)–signs and symptoms of hepatitis may
include yellowing of your skin or the whites of your eyes, severe
nausea or vomiting, pain on the right side of the stomach area
(abdomen), drowsiness, dark urine (tea colored), bleeding or bruising
more easily than normal, and feeling less hungry than usual
-
Intestinal problems (colitis)–signs and symptoms of colitis may
include diarrhea (loose stools) or more bowel movements than
usual, blood or mucus in your stools or dark, tarry, sticky
stools, and severe stomach area (abdomen) pain or tenderness
-
Hormone gland problems (especially the thyroid, adrenal glands,
pancreas, and pituitary)–signs and symptoms that the hormone
glands are not working properly may include headaches that will not go
away or unusual headaches, extreme tiredness, weight gain or weight
loss, dizziness or fainting, feeling more hungry or thirsty than
usual, hair loss, changes in mood or behavior (such as decreased sex
drive, irritability, or forgetfulness), feeling cold, constipation,
the voice gets deeper, urinating more often than usual, nausea or
vomiting, and stomach area (abdomen) pain
-
Problems in other organs–signs and symptoms may include severe
muscle weakness, numbness or tingling in hands or feet, confusion,
blurry vision, double vision, or other vision problems, changes in
mood or behavior, extreme sensitivity to light, neck stiffness, eye
pain or redness, skin blisters or peeling, chest pain, irregular
heartbeat, shortness of breath, or swelling of the ankles
-
Severe infections–signs and symptoms of infection may include
fever, cough, flu-like symptoms, pain when urinating, and frequent
urination or back pain
-
Severe infusion reactions–signs and symptoms of infusion
reactions may include chills or shaking, itching or rash, flushing,
shortness of breath or wheezing, swelling of your face or lips,
dizziness, fever, feeling like passing out, and back or neck pain
Getting medical treatment right away may help keep these problems
from becoming more serious. A healthcare provider may treat patients
with corticosteroid or hormone replacement medicines. A healthcare
provider may delay or completely stop treatment with Tecentriq if
patients have severe side effects.
Before receiving Tecentriq, patients should tell their healthcare
provider about all of their medical conditions, including if they:
-
have immune system problems (such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative
colitis, or lupus); have had an organ transplant; have lung or
breathing problems; have liver problems; have a condition that affects
the nervous system (such as myasthenia gravis or Guillain-Barre
syndrome); or are being treated for an infection
-
are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Tecentriq can harm an unborn
baby. Patients should tell their healthcare provider right away if
they become pregnant or think they may be pregnant during treatment
with Tecentriq. Females who are able to become pregnant:
-
a healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before they start
treatment with Tecentriq.
-
they should use an effective method of birth control during their
treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of
Tecentriq.
-
are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Tecentriq
passes into the breast milk. Patients should not breastfeed during
treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq
Patients should tell their healthcare provider about all the
medicines they take, including prescription and over-the-counter
medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.
The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used alone include:
-
feeling tired
-
nausea
-
cough
-
shortness of breath
-
decreased appetite
The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used in lung cancer with
other anti-cancer medicines include:
-
feeling tired or weak
-
nausea
-
hair loss
-
constipation
-
diarrhea
-
decreased appetite
The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used in triple-negative
breast cancer with paclitaxel protein-bound include:
-
hair loss
-
tingling or numbness in hands or feet
-
feeling tired
-
nausea
-
diarrhea
-
low red blood cells (anemia)
-
constipation
-
cough
-
headache
-
low white blood cells
-
vomiting
-
decreased appetite
Tecentriq may cause fertility problems in females, which may affect the
ability to have children. Patients should talk to their healthcare
provider if they have concerns about fertility.
These are not all the possible side effects of Tecentriq. Patients
should ask their healthcare provider or pharmacist for more information.
Patients should call their doctor for medical advice about side effects.
Report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Report side effects to Genentech at 1-888-835-2555.
Please visit http://www.Tecentriq.com
for the Tecentriq full Prescribing Information for additional Important
Safety Information.
About Genentech in Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy
For more than 30 years, Genentech has been developing medicines with the
goal to redefine treatment in oncology. Today, we’re investing more than
ever to bring personalized cancer immunotherapy (PCI) to people with
cancer. The goal of PCI is to provide each person with a treatment
tailored to harness his or her own immune system to fight cancer.
Genentech is studying more than 20 investigational medicines, 10 of
which are in clinical trials. In every study we are evaluating
biomarkers to identify which people may be appropriate candidates for
our medicines. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/cancer-immunotherapy.
About Genentech in Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is a major area of focus and investment for Genentech, and
we are committed to developing new approaches, medicines and tests that
can help people with this deadly disease. Our goal is to provide an
effective treatment option for every person diagnosed with lung cancer.
We currently have four approved medicines to treat certain kinds of lung
cancer and more than 10 medicines being developed to target the most
common genetic drivers of lung cancer or to boost the immune system to
combat the disease.
About Genentech
Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology
company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes
medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical
conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters
in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the
company, please visit http://www.gene.com.
