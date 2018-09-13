Roche : FDA Approves Subcutaneous Formulation of Actemra for Use in Active Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (SJIA), a Rare Form of Juvenile Arthritis

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),
announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has
approved the subcutaneous (SC) formulation of Actemra® (tocilizumab)
for the treatment of active systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis
(SJIA) in patients two years of age and older. Actemra can be given
alone or in combination with methotrexate (MTX) in patients with SJIA.
In 2011, FDA approved the intravenous (IV) formulation of Actemra for
patients two years of age and older with active SJIA.
“Systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis is a rare, debilitating disease
with limited treatment options,” said Sandra Horning, M.D., chief
medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “We are pleased
to now offer physicians the flexibility to prescribe for children two
years of age and older either Actemra IV, administered in a medical
office, or Actemra subcutaneous, a prefilled syringe that can be
injected at home.”
SJIA is the rarest form of juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), a
chronic arthritic disease affecting children.1 JIA affects
nearly 300,000 children in the U.S., of which SJIA accounts for around
10 percent.SJIA is characterized by inflammation in one or
more joints, and a daily, spiking fever for at least two weeks, which
may be accompanied by a skin rash.1 Other symptoms may
include anemia, enlargement of the liver or spleen, and inflammation of
the lining of the heart and/or lungs.1
The approval is based on data from the JIGSAW-118 study, a 52-week,
open-label, multicenter, Phase 1b pharmacokinetic (PK)/pharmacodynamic
(PD) bridging study designed to determine the appropriate dosing regimen
of Actemra SC across a range of body weights (BWs) in children with SJIA.2
The study enrolled 51 patients aged one to 17 years with SJIA and
inadequate response to NSAIDs and corticosteroids who were either
Actemra naive or were receiving Actemra IV with adequate disease
control. Actemra SC was administered open label according to a body
weight –based dosing regimen: SJIA patients weighing <30 kg received 162
mg of Actemra every two weeks or 10 days; and SJIA patients weighing ≥30
kg received 162 mg of Actemra every week for 52 weeks. Model-computed PK
and PD parameters, and safety were assessed.
In general, the safety observed for Actemra SC was consistent with the
known safety profile of Actemra IV, with the exception of injection site
reactions (ISRs). A higher frequency of Actemra SC treated patients
experienced ISRs, 41 percent (21/51), compared to patients treated with
Actemra SC for other approved indications. All ISRs reported were
non-serious, and none required patient withdrawal from treatment or dose
interruption.
The efficacy of Actemra SC in children two to 17 years of age is based
on PK exposure and extrapolation of established efficacy of Actemra IV
in SJIA patients and Actemra SC in patients with rheumatoid arthritis
(RA).
About Actemra
Actemra was the first humanized interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor antagonist
approved for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely
active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have used one or more
disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), such as methotrexate
(MTX), that did not provide enough relief. The extensive Actemra RA IV
clinical development program included five Phase III clinical studies
and enrolled more than 4,000 people with RA in 41 countries. The Actemra
RA subcutaneous clinical development program included two Phase III
clinical studies and enrolled more than 1,800 people with RA in 33
countries. Actemra subcutaneous injection is also approved for the
treatment of adult patients with giant cell arteritis (GCA) and for
patients two years of age and older with active polyarticular juvenile
idiopathic arthritis (PJIA) or active systemic juvenile idiopathic
arthritis (SJIA). In addition, Actemra is also used as the IV
formulation for patients two years of age and older with active PJIA,
SJIA or CAR T cell-induced cytokine release syndrome (CRS). Actemra is
not approved for subcutaneous use in people with CRS. It is not known if
Actemra is safe and effective in children with PJIA, SJIA or CRS under
two years of age or in children with conditions other than PJIA, SJIA or
CRS.
Actemra is intended for use under the guidance of a healthcare
practitioner.
Important Safety Information
Actemra can cause serious side effects. Actemra changes the
way a patient’s immune system works. This can make a patient more likely
to get infections or make any current infection worse. Some people
taking Actemra have died from these infections.
Actemra can cause other serious side effects. These include:
-
Tears of the stomach or intestines
-
Changes in blood test results, including low neutrophil (white blood
cells) and platelet (platelets help the blood to clot) counts, and
increases in certain liver function test levels and blood cholesterol
levels
-
An increased risk of certain cancers by changing the way a patient’s
immune system works
-
Hepatitis B infection
-
Serious allergic reactions, including death. These may happen with
Actemra infusions or injections, even if they did not occur with an
earlier infusion or injection. If a patient has had hives, a rash, or
experienced flushing after injecting, the patient should tell their
doctor or nurse before their next injection
-
Nervous system problems
Patients should not receive Actemra if they are allergic to Actemra
or if they have had a bad reaction to Actemra previously.
Most common side effects in patients treated with Actemra:
Patients should tell their doctor if they have these or any other side
effect that bothers them or does not go away:
-
Upper respiratory tract infections (like common cold and sinus
infections)
-
Headache
-
Increased blood pressure (also called hypertension)
-
Injection site reactions
Actemra & pregnancy:
Patients should tell their doctor if they are planning to become
pregnant, are pregnant, plan to breastfeed, or are breastfeeding. The
patient and their doctor should decide if the patient will take Actemra
or breastfeed. Patients should not do both. If a patient is pregnant and
taking Actemra, they should join the pregnancy registry. To learn more,
patients should call 1-877-311-8972 or talk to their doctor to register.
Patients should tell their doctor right away if they are experiencing
any side effects. Report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or http://www.FDA.gov/medwatch.
Report side effects to Genentech at 1-888-835-2555.
Please visit http://www.actemra.com
for the full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning and
Medication Guide, for additional Important Safety Information or call
1-800-ACTEMRA (228-3672).
Actemra is part of a co-development agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical
Co. and has been approved in Japan since June 2005. Actemra is approved
in the European Union, where it is known as RoActemra, and several other
countries, including China, India, Brazil, Switzerland and Australia.
About Genentech
Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology
company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes
medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical
conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters
in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the
company, please visit http://www.gene.com.
