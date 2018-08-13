Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Roche Holding Ltd.    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING LTD. (ROG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Roche : FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Xolair (Omalizumab) for Food Allergies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 07:01am CEST

– There are currently no FDA-approved treatments that help prevent severe reactions due to food allergies –

– As many as 15 million Americans have food allergies – including approximately 6 million children – and the incidence is increasing –

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Xolair® (omalizumab) for the prevention of severe allergic reactions following accidental exposure to one or more foods in people with allergies. Breakthrough Therapy Designation is designed to expedite the development and review of medicines intended to treat serious or life-threatening diseases, and to help ensure people have access to them through FDA approval as soon as possible. This is the 23rd Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Genentech’s portfolio of medicines.

“Food allergies can have a significant impact on the lives of children and adults, and they are a growing public health concern for which there are currently no FDA-approved treatments,” said Sandra Horning, M.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “We are committed to helping address this high unmet medical need and look forward to working with leaders in the field to further develop Xolair as a potential medicine to help people with this condition that can be life-threatening.”

Food allergies can be life-threatening, and result in an estimated 200,000 emergency room visits each year. Up to 8 percent of children and 4 percent of adults in the U.S. are affected by food allergies, and the incidence is increasing.

Breakthrough Therapy Designation was granted on the basis of data from seven clinical studies over the last decade assessing the efficacy and safety of Xolair against a range of food allergens including peanut, milk, egg and others. These studies of Xolair, as monotherapy or in combination with oral immunotherapy (OIT), were supported by Genentech and independent sponsors including the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Genentech and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation are working closely with NIAID and the Consortium of Food Allergy Research (CoFAR) to initiate a potentially pivotal study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Xolair in multiple food allergies and will disclose details at a later date.

In the U.S., Genentech, Inc. and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation work together to develop and co-promote Xolair. Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufacturers and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is an affiliate of Novartis which provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and societies.

About Xolair

Xolair for subcutaneous use is an injectable prescription medicine approved by the FDA to treat:

  • Moderate to severe persistent asthma in patients six years of age or older whose asthma symptoms are not controlled by asthma medicines called inhaled corticosteroids. A skin or blood test is performed to see if a patient has allergies to year-round allergens.
  • Chronic idiopathic urticaria (CIU; chronic hives without a known cause) in patients 12 years of age and older who continue to have hives that are not controlled by H1 antihistamine treatment.

Xolair is not used to treat other allergic conditions, other forms of urticaria, acute bronchospasm or status asthmaticus.

Important Safety Information

The most important information patients should know about XOLAIR is that a severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis can happen when a patient receives Xolair. The reaction can occur after the first dose, or after many doses. It may also occur right after a Xolair injection or days later. Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening condition and can lead to death. Patients must go to the nearest emergency room right away if they have any of these symptoms of an allergic reaction:

  • wheezing, shortness of breath, cough, chest tightness or trouble breathing
  • low blood pressure, dizziness, fainting, rapid or weak heartbeat, anxiety or feeling of “impending doom”
  • flushing, itching, hives or feeling warm
  • swelling of the throat or tongue, throat tightness, hoarse voice or trouble swallowing

The patient’s healthcare provider will monitor the patient closely for symptoms of an allergic reaction while they are receiving Xolair and for a period of time after the patient’s injection. The patient’s healthcare provider should talk to the patient about getting medical treatment if they have symptoms of an allergic reaction after leaving the healthcare provider’s office or treatment center.

Patients must not receive Xolair if they are allergic to omalizumab or any of the ingredients in Xolair.

Before receiving Xolair, patients must tell their healthcare provider about all of their medical conditions, including if they:

  • have any other allergies (such as food allergy or seasonal allergies)
  • have sudden breathing problems (bronchospasm)
  • have ever had a severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis
  • have or have had a parasitic infection
  • have or have had cancer
  • are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if Xolair may harm a patient’s unborn baby.
  • are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Xolair passes into breast milk. Talk with your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby while you receive Xolair.

Patients must tell their healthcare provider about all the medicines they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins or herbal supplements.

Receiving Xolair

  • Xolair should be given by a healthcare provider, in a healthcare setting.
  • Xolair is given in one or more injections under the skin (subcutaneous), 1 time every two or four weeks.
  • In asthma patients, a blood test for a substance called IgE must be performed prior to starting Xolair to determine the appropriate dose and dosing frequency.
  • In patients with chronic hives, a blood test is not necessary to determine the dose or dosing frequency.
  • Patients must not decrease or stop taking any of their other asthma or hive medicine unless their healthcare providers tell them to.
  • Patients may not see improvement in their symptoms right away after Xolair treatment.

Possible Side Effects of Xolair

Xolair may cause serious side effects, including:

  • See, “What is the most important information I should know about Xolair” in the Xolair Medication Guide at http://www.xolair.com regarding the risk of anaphylaxis.
  • Cancer. Cases of cancer were observed in some people who received Xolair.
  • Inflammation of your blood vessels. Rarely, this can happen in people with asthma who receive Xolair. This usually, but not always, happens in people who also take a steroid medicine by mouth that is being stopped or the dose is being lowered. It is not known whether this is caused by Xolair. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have rash; chest pain; shortness of breath; or a feeling of pins and needles or numbness of your arms or legs.
  • Fever, muscle aches, and rash. Some people who take Xolair get these symptoms one to five days after receiving a Xolair injection. If a patient has any of these symptoms, they must tell their healthcare provider.
  • Parasitic infection. Some people who are at a high risk for parasite (worm) infections, get a parasite infection after receiving Xolair. The patient’s healthcare provider can test the patient’s stool to check if they have a parasite infection.
  • Heart and circulation problems. Some people who receive Xolair have had chest pain, heart attack, blood clots in the lungs or legs, or temporary symptoms of weakness on one side of the body, slurred speech, or altered vision. It is not known whether this is caused by Xolair.

The most common side effects of Xolair:

  • In adults and children 12 years of age and older with asthma: pain especially in the arms and legs, dizziness, feeling tired, skin rash, bone fractures and pain or discomfort of the ears.
  • In children 6 to less than 12 years of age with asthma: common cold symptoms, headache, fever, sore throat, pain or discomfort of your ear, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and nose bleeds.
  • In people with chronic idiopathic urticaria: nausea, headaches, swelling of the inside of the nose, throat or sinuses, cough, joint pain and upper respiratory tract infection.

These are not all the possible side effects of Xolair. Patients should call their doctor for medical advice about side effects.

Report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. Report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555 or Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation at 888-669-6682.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide at http://www.xolair.com/ for additional Important Safety Information.

About Genentech

Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
07:01aROCHE : FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Xolair (Omalizumab) for ..
BU
08/09Stock investors rediscover defensives before trade war deadlines
RE
08/03Roche Drug for Brain Disease Granted European Fast-Track
DJ
08/03CASHING IN ON DNA : race on to unlock value in genetic data
RE
08/01More drugmakers build Brexit stockpiles as EU agency faces exodus
RE
07/31Siemens thinks big with small-batch production
RE
07/31Siemens thinks big with small-batch production
RE
07/31Pfizer Gets European OK for Trazimera Oncology Biosimilar
DJ
07/31Takeda operating profit halves, looks to asset sales to shore up finances
RE
07/30Roche HPV Test Gets FDA Approval for Cervical Cancer Screening Using SurePath
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10Celgene Has Emerged As An Attractive Buy Opportunity In 2018 
08/09ROCHE : Details On Growing Through The Patent Cliff (Part 2 Of 2) 
08/09Sangamo up 15% on bullish prospects for hemophilia A gene therapy 
08/09U.S. Moats Ahead Despite IT Underweight 
08/09BeiGene launches late-stage study of tislelizumab in first-line lung cancer 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 56 239 M
EBIT 2018 19 088 M
Net income 2018 12 769 M
Debt 2018 4 744 M
Yield 2018 3,69%
P/E ratio 2018 15,94
P/E ratio 2019 15,59
EV / Sales 2018 3,80x
EV / Sales 2019 3,63x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 259  CHF
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
John Irving Bell Non-Executive Director
Andreas Oeri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-3.20%209 687
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.42%351 898
PFIZER13.00%239 832
NOVARTIS-0.75%211 970
MERCK AND COMPANY17.42%177 560
AMGEN11.80%125 551
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.