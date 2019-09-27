Log in
Roche : Genentech Gets FDA Approval for Rituxan in Children With Two Rare Blood Vessel Disorders

09/27/2019 | 02:18pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Roche Holding AG's (RHHBY) Genentech said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Rituxan, in combination with glucocorticoids, for the treatment of granulomatosis with polyangiitis and microscopic polyangiitis in pediatric patients 2 years of age and older.

GPA and MPA are rare, potentially life-threatening diseases affecting small- and medium-sized blood vessels.

This approval is the first pediatric indication for Rituxan, Genentech said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

