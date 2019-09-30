Roche Holding : Results From Tecentriq Study in Bladder Cancer Positive

By Carlo Martuscelli

Roche Holding AG (ROG.EB) said Monday that a study of its cancer drug Tecentriq had met its objectives, with the drug showing efficacy in patients with previously untreated, advanced bladder cancer.

The German company said that data from the Imvigor130 phase 3 clinical trial showed Tecentriq combined with chemotherapy improved the amount of time before disease progression when compared with chemotherapy alone. Patients in the study had a form of bladder cancer called urothelial carcinoma.

Tecentriq is an immunotherapy--a type of medicine that is designed to help the immune system fight tumor cells.

