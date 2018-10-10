Roche : OCREVUS (Ocrelizumab) Data Show Early Initiation of Treatment Reduces Disability Progression Over Five Years in Relapsing and Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),
announced today that new OCREVUS® (ocrelizumab) data will be
presented at the 34th Congress of the European Committee for the
Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) from October
10-12 in Berlin, Germany. Five-year data from the Phase III open-label
extension studies of OPERA I, OPERA II and ORATORIO show OCREVUS
efficacy is maintained on key measures of disease activity and that
people treated earlier with OCREVUS had superior disability progression
outcomes compared with RMS patients who switched from interferon beta-1α
or PPMS patients who switched from placebo.
“From the moment of diagnosis, reducing disease progression is an
important goal for people with MS. The new data presented at ECTRIMS
demonstrate that OCREVUS’ efficacy continued over five years in
relapsing and primary progressive MS, and notably, include the largest
body of evidence for any medicine to significantly slow disability
progression in primary progressive MS,” said Stephen Hauser, M.D., chair
of the Scientific Steering Committee of the OPERA studies, professor of
neurology at the University of California, San Francisco, and director
of the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences. “The data also suggest
that OCREVUS rapidly suppressed relapse and MRI disease activity in
people with relapsing MS who switched from interferon beta-1α, and
additionally, that earlier treatment with OCREVUS reduced disability
progression and brain atrophy.”
In the open-label extension of the Phase III OPERA I and OPERA II
trials, people with RMS who had continuous OCREVUS treatment over five
years had better outcomes in brain atrophy and confirmed disability
progression (CDP) than patients who switched to OCREVUS after the first
two years of interferon beta-1α treatment. People with RMS who initiated
OCREVUS two years earlier maintained lower whole brain, white matter and
cortical grey matter tissue loss after five years of continuous
treatment. People with RMS who initiated OCREVUS treatment two years
earlier achieved significant and sustained reductions in 24-week CDP
compared to those who switched from interferon beta-1α (16.1 percent vs.
21.3 percent progression after Year 5, respectively, p=0.014).
Additionally, people with RMS who switched to OCREVUS from interferon
beta-1α after the controlled trial period had a rapid suppression of
disease activity, measured with annualized relapse rate and MRI measures
of T1-gadolinium enhancing (T1-Gd+) lesions and new/enlarging T2 (N/E
T2) lesions. Switching to OCREVUS reduced the annualized relapse rate
from 0.2 pre-switch to 0.07 after three years of OCREVUS treatment.
People also experienced near-complete suppression of T1-gadolinium
enhancing (T1-Gd+) lesions from 0.49 lesions/scan on interferon beta-1α
treatment to 0.004 lesions/scan after three years of OCREVUS treatment.
Similarly, the number of new or enlarging T2 (N/E T2) lesions were
suppressed from 2.58 to 0.038 lesions/scan.
PPMS patients who were treated with OCREVUS three to five years earlier
had less disability progression in the open-label extension study of the
Phase III ORATORIO trial. Disability progression was significantly
reduced by 9.6 percent in people who were continuously treated with
OCREVUS compared with those who switched from placebo as measured by
24-week CDP (p=0.023). Upper limb disability progression, measured by
the nine-hole peg test (9-HPT), was significantly reduced by 13.4
percent in people who were continuously treated with OCREVUS compared
with those who switched from placebo (p=0.001).
Furthermore, data from the open-label Phase IIIb CHORDS study evaluating
OCREVUS in people with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) who had a
suboptimal response to at least six months of treatment with another
disease-modifying therapy will be presented. An interim analysis shows
59 percent of people who switched to OCREVUS had no relapse, no T1-Gd+
lesion MRI activity, no N/E T2 lesion MRI activity and no 24-week CDP at
48 weeks.
Ongoing safety data presented at ECTRIMS representing 3,811 RMS and PPMS
patients and 10,919 patient years of exposure to OCREVUS, across all
OCREVUS clinical trials, remain consistent with the medicine’s favorable
benefit-risk profile.
A post-hoc analysis of the ORATORIO study demonstrating OCREVUS
treatment increased the proportion of patients with PPMS who achieved no
evidence of progression or active disease (NEPAD), a comprehensive
measure of MS, compared to placebo were published August, 29 2018 in Annals
of Neurology.
OCREVUS is now approved in 68 countries across North America, South
America, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, as well as in Australia,
Switzerland and the European Union. Marketing applications are currently
under review in more than 20 countries across the world.
About the OPERA I and OPERA II studies in relapsing forms of MS
OPERA I and OPERA II are Phase III, randomized, double-blind,
double-dummy, global multi-center studies evaluating the efficacy and
safety of OCREVUS (600 mg administered by intravenous infusion every six
months) compared with interferon beta-1α (44 mcg administered by
subcutaneous injection three times per week) in 1,656 people with
relapsing forms of MS. In these studies, relapsing MS (RMS) was defined
as relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) and secondary progressive MS (SPMS)
with relapses. A similar proportion of patients in the OCREVUS group
experienced serious adverse events and serious infections compared with
patients in the high-dose interferon beta-1α group in the RMS studies.
About the ORATORIO study in primary progressive MS
ORATORIO is a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, global multi-center
study evaluating the efficacy and safety of OCREVUS (600 mg administered
by intravenous infusion every six months; given as two 300 mg infusions
two weeks apart) compared with placebo in 732 people with primary
progressive MS (PPMS). The blinded treatment period of the ORATORIO
study continued until all patients had received at least 120 weeks of
either OCREVUS or placebo and a predefined number of confirmed
disability progression (CDP) events was reached overall in the study. A
similar proportion of patients in the OCREVUS group experienced adverse
events and serious adverse events compared with patients in the placebo
group in the PPMS study.
About multiple sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease that affects an estimated
400,000 people in the U.S., for which there is currently no cure. MS
occurs when the immune system abnormally attacks the insulation and
support around nerve cells (myelin sheath) in the brain, spinal cord and
optic nerves, causing inflammation and consequent damage. This damage
can cause a wide range of symptoms, including muscle weakness, fatigue
and difficulty seeing, and may eventually lead to disability. Most
people with MS experience their first symptom between 20 and 40 years of
age, making the disease the leading cause of non-traumatic disability in
younger adults.
Relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) is the most common form of the disease and
is characterized by episodes of new or worsening signs or symptoms
(relapses) followed by periods of recovery. Approximately 85 percent of
people with MS are initially diagnosed with RRMS. The majority of people
who are diagnosed with RRMS will eventually transition to secondary
progressive MS (SPMS), in which they experience steadily worsening
disability over time. Relapsing forms of MS (RMS) include people with
RRMS and people with SPMS who continue to experience relapses. Primary
progressive MS (PPMS) is a debilitating form of the disease marked by
steadily worsening symptoms but typically without distinct relapses or
periods of remission. Approximately 15 percent of people with MS are
diagnosed with the primary progressive form of the disease. Until the
FDA approval of OCREVUS, there had been no FDA approved treatments for
PPMS.
People with all forms of MS experience disease activity – inflammation
in the nervous system and permanent loss of nerve cells in the brain –
even when their clinical symptoms aren’t apparent or don’t appear to be
getting worse. An important goal of treating MS is to reduce disease
activity as soon as possible to slow how quickly a person’s disability
progresses. Despite available disease-modifying treatments (DMTs), some
people with RMS continue to experience disease activity and disability
progression.
About OCREVUS® (ocrelizumab)
OCREVUS is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to target
CD20-positive B cells, a specific type of immune cell thought to be a
key contributor to myelin (nerve cell insulation and support) and axonal
(nerve cell) damage. This nerve cell damage can lead to disability in
people with multiple sclerosis (MS). Based on preclinical studies,
OCREVUS binds to CD20 cell surface proteins expressed on certain B
cells, but not on stem cells or plasma cells, and therefore important
functions of the immune system may be preserved.
OCREVUS is administered by intravenous infusion every six months. The
initial dose is given as two 300 mg infusions given two weeks apart.
Subsequent doses are given as single 600 mg infusions.
OCREVUS U.S. Indication
OCREVUS is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with relapsing
or primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis.
It is not known if OCREVUS is safe or effective in children.
Important Safety Information
Who should not receive OCREVUS?
Do not receive OCREVUS if you are a patient that has an active
hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Do not receive OCREVUS if you
are a patient that has had a life threatening allergic reaction to
OCREVUS. Patients should tell their healthcare provider if they have had
an allergic reaction to OCREVUS or any of its ingredients in the past.
What is the most important information about OCREVUS?
OCREVUS can cause serious side effects, including:
-
Infusion Reaction: OCREVUS can cause infusion reactions that
can be serious and require a patient to be hospitalized. A patient
will be monitored during the infusion and for at least 1 hour after
each infusion of OCREVUS for signs and symptoms of an infusion
reaction. Patients should tell their healthcare provider or nurse if
they get any of these symptoms: itchy skin, rash, hives, tiredness,
coughing or wheezing, trouble breathing, throat irritation or pain,
feeling faint, fever, redness on the face (flushing), nausea,
headache, swelling of the throat, dizziness, shortness of breath,
fatigue, fast heart beat.
These infusion reactions can happen for up to 24 hours after the
infusion. It is important that patients call their healthcare
provider right away if they get any of the signs or symptoms listed
above after each infusion. If a patient gets infusion reactions, the
healthcare provider may need to stop or slow down the rate of the
infusion.
-
Infection: OCREVUS increases a patient’s risk of getting upper
respiratory tract infections, lower respiratory tract infections, skin
infections, and herpes infections. Patients should tell their
healthcare provider if they have an infection or have any of the
following signs of infection including fever, chills, a cough that
does not go away, or signs of herpes (such as cold sores, shingles, or
genital sores). These signs can happen during treatment or after a
patient has received their last dose of OCREVUS. If a patient has an
active infection, their healthcare provider should delay treatment
with OCREVUS until the infection is gone.
-
Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML): Although no
cases have been seen with OCREVUS treatment, PML may happen with
OCREVUS. PML is a rare brain infection that usually leads to death or
severe disability. Patients should tell their healthcare provider
right away if they have any new or worsening neurologic signs or
symptoms. These may include problems with thinking, balance, eyesight,
weakness on one side of the body, strength, or using arms or legs.
-
Hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation: Before starting treatment
with OCREVUS, a patient’s healthcare provider will do blood tests to
check for hepatitis B viral infection. If a patient has ever had
hepatitis B virus infection, the hepatitis B virus may become active
again during or after treatment with OCREVUS. Hepatitis B virus
becoming active again (called reactivation) may cause serious liver
problems including liver failure or death. A healthcare provider will
monitor a patient if they are at risk for hepatitis B virus
reactivation during treatment and after they stop receiving OCREVUS.
-
Weakened immune system: OCREVUS taken before or after other
medicines that weaken the immune system could increase a patient’s
risk of getting infections.
Before receiving OCREVUS, patients should tell their healthcare
provider about all of their medical conditions, including if they:
-
have ever taken, take, or plan to take medicines that affect the
immune system, or other treatments for MS.
-
have ever had hepatitis B or are a carrier of the hepatitis B virus.
-
have had a recent vaccination or are scheduled to receive any
vaccinations. A patient should receive any required vaccines at
least 6 weeks before they start treatment with OCREVUS. A patient should
not receive certain vaccines (called ‘live’ or ‘live attenuated’
vaccines) while being treated with OCREVUS and until their healthcare
provider tells them that their immune system is no longer weakened;
-
are pregnant, think that they might be pregnant, or plan to become
pregnant. It is not known if OCREVUS will harm an unborn baby.
Patients should use birth control (contraception) during treatment
with OCREVUS and for 6 months after the last infusion of OCREVUS;
-
are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if OCREVUS
passes into the breast milk. Patients should talk to their healthcare
provider about the best way to feed their baby if the patient takes
OCREVUS.
What are possible side effects of OCREVUS?
OCREVUS may cause serious side effects, including:
-
Risk of cancers (malignancies) including breast cancer.
Patients should follow their healthcare provider’s recommendations
about standard screening guidelines for breast cancer.
Most common side effects include infusion reactions and infections.
These are not all the possible side effects of OCREVUS.
Patients should call their doctor for medical advice about side effects. Patients
may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Patients may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.
For additional safety information, please see the OCREVUS full
Prescribing Information and Medication Guide. For more information, go
to http://www.OCREVUS.com
or call 1-844-627-3887.
About Genentech in neuroscience
Neuroscience is a major focus of research and development at Genentech
and Roche. The company’s goal is to develop treatment options based on
the biology of the nervous system to help improve the lives of people
with chronic and potentially devastating diseases. Genentech and Roche
have more than a dozen investigational medicines in clinical development
for diseases that include multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease,
spinal muscular atrophy, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease and
autism spectrum disorder.
About Genentech
Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology
company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes
medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical
conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters
in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the
company, please visit http://www.gene.com.
