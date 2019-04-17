Roche Raises 2019 Sales View After 1Q Sales Beat

By Donato Paolo Mancini



Roche Holding AG (ROG.EB) on Wednesday raised its yearly sales outlook after first-quarter sales beat analysts' expectations.

Sales for the quarter came in at 14.83 billion Swiss francs ($14.73 billion), or an 8% on-year increase. No other income statement metrics are available with first-quarter results.

Key growth drivers were multiple-sclerosis drug Ocrevus and cancer drugs Perjeta and Tecentriq, as well as hemophilia drug Hemlibra, the Basel, Switzerland-based drug giant said. The uptake of these new drugs offset the decline of legacy products such as Herceptin and MabThera/Rituxan.

Roche raised its 2019 sales outlook, and now sees sales growing in the mid-single-digit range. It also expects to increase its Swiss franc dividend. It previously expected sales to grow in the low- to mid-single-digit range at constant exchange rates.

The Swiss drug giant was expected to post sales of CHF14.23 billion, according to a consensus estimate compiled by FactSet.

