Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Roche Holding Ltd.    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING LTD.

(ROG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Roche Raises 2019 Sales View After 1Q Sales Beat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 01:28am EDT

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Roche Holding AG (ROG.EB) on Wednesday raised its yearly sales outlook after first-quarter sales beat analysts' expectations.

Sales for the quarter came in at 14.83 billion Swiss francs ($14.73 billion), or an 8% on-year increase. No other income statement metrics are available with first-quarter results.

Key growth drivers were multiple-sclerosis drug Ocrevus and cancer drugs Perjeta and Tecentriq, as well as hemophilia drug Hemlibra, the Basel, Switzerland-based drug giant said. The uptake of these new drugs offset the decline of legacy products such as Herceptin and MabThera/Rituxan.

Roche raised its 2019 sales outlook, and now sees sales growing in the mid-single-digit range. It also expects to increase its Swiss franc dividend. It previously expected sales to grow in the low- to mid-single-digit range at constant exchange rates.

The Swiss drug giant was expected to post sales of CHF14.23 billion, according to a consensus estimate compiled by FactSet.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROCHE HOLDING 0.00% 266.6 Delayed Quote.11.36%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. -0.21% 235.8 Delayed Quote.9.55%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 0.00% 269.1 Delayed Quote.10.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
01:28aRoche Raises 2019 Sales View After 1Q Sales Beat
DJ
01:24aSPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche lifts 2019 outlook as first-quarter sales beat foreca..
RE
04/03SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche says $4.3 billion Spark offer still on track for June..
RE
04/03SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche says $4.3 billion Spark offer still on track for June..
RE
04/03Roche Extends Offer Period for Spark Therapeutics
DJ
03/29AstraZeneca pays up to $6.9 billion in Daiichi Sankyo cancer deal
RE
03/29AstraZeneca pays up to $6.9 billion in Daiichi Sankyo cancer deal
RE
03/26ROCHE : Swiss drugmaker Roche says to shutter Rio de Janeiro plant
RE
03/21Roche Sues U.S. Executives Over Diabetes Test Strips -Reuters
DJ
03/21ERNESTO BERTARELLI : French healthcare group Stallergenes to be bought out by Be..
RE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 59 454 M
EBIT 2019 19 943 M
Net income 2019 13 499 M
Debt 2019 3 094 M
Yield 2019 3,33%
P/E ratio 2019 16,57
P/E ratio 2020 16,22
EV / Sales 2019 3,96x
EV / Sales 2020 3,74x
Capitalization 232 B
Chart ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 275  CHF
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
John Irving Bell Non-Executive Director
Andreas Oeri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.56%230 924
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.95%363 522
PFIZER-6.25%233 675
NOVARTIS9.11%206 300
MERCK AND COMPANY2.77%202 849
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY3.66%128 524
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About