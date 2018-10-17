Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs

By Donato Paolo Mancini



Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche Holding AG (ROG.EB) said Wednesday that its nine-month group sales rose on year.

The Basel, Switzerland-based company said its nine-month group sales rose to 42.08 billion Swiss francs ($42.55 billion) up from CHF39.43 billion the year before.

In the pharmaceuticals division, sales rose to CHF32.70 billion, up from CHF30.63 billion the year before.

Roche said sales were boosted by Ocrevus, which is used to treat two forms of multiple sclerosis, and cancer medicines Perjeta, Alecensa and Tecentriq. The company said the increase was partially offset by lower sales of MabThera/Rituxan and Tarceva.

Roche backed its outlook for the year after raising it twice in 2018. It expects sales to grow in mid-single digits, at constant exchange rates. It also expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.

"In the first nine months of the year, both our pharmaceuticals and diagnostics divisions achieved very strong sales growth. The uptake of our new medicines continued to be strong in the third quarter," said Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan. "Based on the performance in the first nine months of the year, we will achieve our full-year targets."

