ROCHE HOLDING LTD.

(ROG)
My previous session
Roche : Swiss drugmaker Roche says to shutter Rio de Janeiro plant

03/26/2019 | 07:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Roche tablets are seen positioned in front of a displayed Roche logo in this photo illustration shot in Zenica

(Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche will close its manufacturing plant in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, shuttering operations over the next five years before selling the plot, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Located in the neighborhood of Jacarepagua, the plant makes products for Latin America and Europe, and currently employees 440 Roche workers and around 200 contractors, the company said.

"In light of the evolving product portfolio and future lower production volumes, Roche took the difficult decision to plan the phase-out of operations at the manufacturing site in Rio de Janeiro," the company said.

"Employees on site will receive the best possible support during the coming years, while Roche stays committed to reliably supply high-quality products to patients until closure of the site."

It added that it would continue to operate in Brazil at its two plants in Sao Paulo and Goias states.

(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 59 488 M
EBIT 2019 20 104 M
Net income 2019 13 200 M
Debt 2019 2 695 M
Yield 2019 3,33%
P/E ratio 2019 16,74
P/E ratio 2020 16,32
EV / Sales 2019 3,93x
EV / Sales 2020 3,72x
Capitalization 231 B
Chart ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 274  CHF
Spread / Average Target 1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
John Irving Bell Non-Executive Director
Andreas Oeri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.42%232 888
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.86%363 761
NOVARTIS10.09%237 528
PFIZER-4.03%232 565
MERCK AND COMPANY7.77%212 563
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.23%134 522
