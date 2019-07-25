Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Roche Holding Ltd.    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING LTD.

(ROG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Roche lifts full-year outlook after first-half sales rise 18%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 03:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan lifted his 2019 sales target after a buoyant first half where newer drugs like Ocrevus for multiple sclerosis more than made up for revenue lost to rivals' copies of the Swiss company's older medicines.

Schwan on Thursday said he now expects 2019 sales to rise at the mid- to high-single digit percentage rate at constant exchange rates, from mid-single digit sales growth seen previously. Profit in the first half rose 18 percent to 8.8 billion Swiss francs ( £7.16 billion ), while sales rose 8 percent to 30.5 billion francs.

Sales of Herceptin and Rituxumab, two longtime Roche mainstays with more than $7 billion annual sales each, dropped off in the period as biosimilar copies from rivals including Novartis made inroads. Still, Schwan said Roche's strategy of replacing that revenue with new medicines is working well, so far.

"Given the very strong performance of our new medicines and also the performance in the product pipeline, I'm not only confident to grow this year, but to continue our growth also beyond the current year, despite the further market entries of biosimilars," the CEO said on a call with reporters.

Roche shares rose 1%, bringing their full-year advance to 8%.

Schwan added that Roche's delayed $4.3 billion takeover of gene therapy maker Spark Therapeutics is currently expected to be completed in 2019 and that the company is working with U.S. and British regulators who are scrutinizing the deal.

"We are committed to this transaction and the portfolio of Spark, without any question," he said.

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

By John Miller
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVARTIS 0.51% 92.05 Delayed Quote.24.44%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 1.00% 266.4 Delayed Quote.8.48%
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
03:29aEUROPE : LVMH, InBev lift European shares ahead of ECB meeting
RE
03:07aRoche lifts full-year outlook after first-half sales rise 18%
RE
01:32aRoche 1st Half Profit, Sales Grew; Raises Full-Year Sales Guidance
DJ
01:01aRoche reports very strong performance in the first half of 2019 – Outlo..
GL
07/23Multiple sclerosis drug helps Biogen beat Wall Street profit expectations
RE
07/23Sanofi Gets Exclusive Over-The-Counter Rights to Tamiflu in the US From Roche
DJ
07/22Roche expands the Global Access Program beyond HIV to also include diagnostic..
GL
07/18Novartis raises full-year targets, aims to settle U.S. lawsuit
RE
07/18Novartis raises full-year targets, aims to settle U.S. lawsuit
RE
07/16Abbott to hike production of lower-cost glucose monitors as diabetes soars
RE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 60 696 M
EBIT 2019 22 027 M
Net income 2019 14 090 M
Debt 2019 2 214 M
Yield 2019 3,47%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,75x
EV / Sales2020 3,65x
Capitalization 225 B
Chart ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 289,59  CHF
Last Close Price 263,80  CHF
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
John Irving Bell Non-Executive Director
Andreas Oeri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.8.48%228 835
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.16%342 077
PFIZER-1.74%239 227
ROCHE HOLDING10.19%229 067
NOVARTIS24.44%215 148
MERCK AND COMPANY7.36%211 198
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group