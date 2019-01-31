Log in
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. (ROG)

ROCHE HOLDING LTD. (ROG)
Roche's 2018 Profit and Sales Rose

01/31/2019 | 01:31am EST

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Roche Holding AG (ROG.EB) on Thursday said its 2018 net profit and sales rose, with increases in sales at both the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics divisions.

Net profit attributable to Roche shareholders rose 23% at constant exchange rates to 10.5 billion Swiss francs ($10.54 billion) from CHF8.6 billion year before. Group sales totaled CHF56.8 billion, up from CHF53.3 billion the year before.

The drugmaker said it expects 2019 sales to grow in the low- to mid-single-digit range at constant exchange rates.

"Based on the successful launches and our strong product pipeline Roche is well positioned for continued growth," Chief Executive Severin Schwan said.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini

ChangeLast1st jan.
ROCHE HOLDING 0.63% 256 Delayed Quote.6.27%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. -0.35% 225.25 Delayed Quote.4.65%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 0.31% 257.4 Delayed Quote.5.42%
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 56 967 M
EBIT 2018 19 394 M
Net income 2018 13 002 M
Debt 2018 4 926 M
Yield 2018 3,38%
P/E ratio 2018 16,46
P/E ratio 2019 15,97
EV / Sales 2018 3,98x
EV / Sales 2019 3,81x
Capitalization 222 B
Chart ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 265  CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
John Irving Bell Non-Executive Director
Andreas Oeri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.42%222 616
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.01%349 542
PFIZER-6.60%236 466
NOVARTIS1.93%220 382
MERCK AND COMPANY-4.16%190 426
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.01%122 574
