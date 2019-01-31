Roche's 2018 Profit and Sales Rose

By Donato Paolo Mancini



Roche Holding AG (ROG.EB) on Thursday said its 2018 net profit and sales rose, with increases in sales at both the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics divisions.

Net profit attributable to Roche shareholders rose 23% at constant exchange rates to 10.5 billion Swiss francs ($10.54 billion) from CHF8.6 billion year before. Group sales totaled CHF56.8 billion, up from CHF53.3 billion the year before.

The drugmaker said it expects 2019 sales to grow in the low- to mid-single-digit range at constant exchange rates.

"Based on the successful launches and our strong product pipeline Roche is well positioned for continued growth," Chief Executive Severin Schwan said.

