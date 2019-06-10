Log in
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.

(ROG)
Roche's Genentech Gets FDA Priority Approval For Polivy Regimen

06/10/2019

By Colin Kellaher

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday said it granted accelerated approval to Roche Holdings AG's (ROG.EB) Genentech unit for Polivy as part of the first chemoimmunotherapy regimen for patients with the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The agency said the approval covers Polivy in combination with the chemotherapy bendamustine and a rituximab product in adults with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma that has progressed or returned after at least two prior therapies.

Roche markets the cancer drug rituximab under the name Rituxan. The FDA earlier this year granted priority review to the Polivy combination, with a target action date of Aug. 19.

The FDA's accelerated approval process enables the agency to approve drugs for serious conditions to fill an unmet medical need based on an endpoint that is reasonably likely to predict a clinical benefit to patients. The FDA said further clinical trials are required to verify and describe Polivy's clinical benefit.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ROCHE HOLDING 0.52% 270 Delayed Quote.12.78%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 0.17% 240.2 Delayed Quote.11.59%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 0.41% 269.4 Delayed Quote.10.68%
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 60 471 M
EBIT 2019 20 510 M
Net income 2019 13 895 M
Debt 2019 2 685 M
Yield 2019 3,35%
P/E ratio 2019 16,26
P/E ratio 2020 15,91
EV / Sales 2019 3,88x
EV / Sales 2020 3,67x
Capitalization 232 B
Chart ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 282  CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
John Irving Bell Non-Executive Director
Andreas Oeri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.68%227 848
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.36%348 981
PFIZER-1.67%233 072
NOVARTIS17.51%220 893
MERCK AND COMPANY7.92%206 641
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY2.27%113 364
