Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Roche Holding Ltd.    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING LTD. (ROG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/31 03:21:14 am
261.425 CHF   +1.56%
03:19aRoche's 2018 Profit and Sales Rose -- Update
DJ
02:58aROCHE : sees 2019 sales, profit rise despite competition from copies
RE
01:31aRoche's 2018 Profit and Sales Rose
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Roche : sees 2019 sales, profit rise despite competition from copies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 02:58am EST
FILE PHOTO - Logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche expects sales and earnings to rise in 2019 as new drugs more than offset competition from copies of its $20 billion-plus per year trio of cancer medicines Rituxan, Herceptin and Avastin, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.

Core operating profit last year climbed 9 percent to 20.5 billion Swiss francs ($20.65 billion), the company said. Sales rose 7 percent to 56.8 billion francs, just ahead of the 56.4 billion francs average estimate in a Reuters poll.

CEO Severin Schwan forecast "low- to mid-single digit" growth in 2019 sales and earnings-per-share, spurred by new drugs including Ocrevus for multiple sclerosis, Hemlibra for haemophilia A and cancer medicines Alecensa and Tecentriq.

"Almost 90 percent of our growth comes from newly launched products, demonstrating we are successfully rejuvenating our portfolio," Schwan said.

Roche shares were indicated 1.2 percent higher.

The company proposed a dividend increase to 8.70 francs per share, from 8.30 francs last year.

Net profit rose 24 percent to 10.9 billion francs, as the company was helped by U.S. tax reform that lowered its tax rate.

One drag continued to be InterMune, which Roche spent $8.3 billion on buying in 2014 but which resulted in more than half the 3.3 billion franc impairment of goodwill and intangible assets in 2018.

Sales of Ocrevus more than doubled to 2.4 billion francs, while Hemlibra in its first full year on the market reached 224 million francs, which Schwan called "beyond expectations."

Tecentriq, Roche's cancer immunotherapy, posted 772 million in sales, up nearly 60 percent but still dwarfed by rival medicines Keytruda from Merck and Opdivo from Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Schwan said Bristol-Myers's $74 billion offer for Celgene this month would not impact his strategy of focusing on smaller, bolt-on acquisitions.

"We are not into the mega-mergers," he said.

The CEO said Roche continued to benefit from growing sales in China, which bought more older medicines whose sales have fallen elsewhere following patent expiries.

"Volumes have really soared," he said. "I would expect the momentum to continue in 2019."

Sales of Herceptin rose 1 percent to 6.98 billion francs, despite a 16 percent decline in Europe where biosimilar copies are impacting revenue. Avastin sales rose 3 percent, to 6.85 billion francs, while blood cancer medicine Rituxan - the hardest hit medicine, so far, from copies - slipped 8 percent to 6.75 billion.

Schwan is expecting biosimilar competition in the U.S. market to intensify from the second half of 2019.

Roche and partner AC Immune SA on Wednesday delivered bad news for their Alzheimer's medicine crenezumab, calling a halt to two late-stage clinical trials after hopes of success faded.

Schwan called the result "disappointing", but the consequence of taking risks on new medicines, saying that other work on Alzheimer's would continue.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Potter)

By John Miller

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
03:19aRoche's 2018 Profit and Sales Rose -- Update
DJ
02:58aROCHE : sees 2019 sales, profit rise despite competition from copies
RE
01:31aRoche's 2018 Profit and Sales Rose
DJ
01/30GENENTECH : to Discontinue Phase III CREAD 1 and 2 Clinical Studies of Crenezuma..
BU
01/29Swiss exports reach record high in 2018 despite strong franc
RE
01/28Ionis Says Partner Roche Enrolls First Patient in Huntington's Disease Study
DJ
01/25NOVARTIS : urges Britain to secure drug supplies before Brexit
RE
01/24Roche's Genentech Names Alexander Hardy Chief Executive
DJ
01/18Samsung Bioepis biosimilar to Roche's Herceptin wins FDA nod
RE
01/18FDA Approves Herceptin Biosimilar Ontruzant Breast Cancer Drug
DJ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 56 967 M
EBIT 2018 19 394 M
Net income 2018 13 002 M
Debt 2018 4 926 M
Yield 2018 3,38%
P/E ratio 2018 16,46
P/E ratio 2019 15,97
EV / Sales 2018 3,98x
EV / Sales 2019 3,81x
Capitalization 222 B
Chart ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 265  CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
John Irving Bell Non-Executive Director
Andreas Oeri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.42%223 183
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.01%349 542
PFIZER-6.60%236 466
NOVARTIS1.93%220 382
MERCK AND COMPANY-4.16%190 426
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.01%122 574
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.