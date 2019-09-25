Log in
U.K. Regulator to Probe Roche's Acquisition of Spark Therapeutics

09/25/2019 | 02:41am EDT

By Kim Richters

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority is reviewing Roche Holding AG planned acquisition of Spark Therapeutics, the regulator said Wednesday.

Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche announced plans to acquire U.S.-based biotechnology company Sparks in February this year.

The authority is considering whether a merger would lead to a substantial lessening of competition within the United Kingdom and it seeks comments on the deal by Oct. 11, it said.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROCHE HOLDING AG -0.50% 280.8 Delayed Quote.17.88%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. -0.37% 282.25 Delayed Quote.16.41%
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC -0.29% 101.65 Delayed Quote.159.71%
