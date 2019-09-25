U.K. Regulator to Probe Roche's Acquisition of Spark Therapeutics

By Kim Richters



The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority is reviewing Roche Holding AG planned acquisition of Spark Therapeutics, the regulator said Wednesday.

Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche announced plans to acquire U.S.-based biotechnology company Sparks in February this year.

The authority is considering whether a merger would lead to a substantial lessening of competition within the United Kingdom and it seeks comments on the deal by Oct. 11, it said.

