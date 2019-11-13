Rockcliff Announces High Grade Assays at Talbot Property 6.0% CuEq Across 18.33 Metres Including 10.4% CuEq Across 4.8 Metres

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2019) - Rockcliff Metals Corporation (CSE: RCLF) (FSE: RO0) (WKN: A2H60G) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high grade assay results from initial drill holes completed at the Company's Talbot property. The Talbot property drilling is part of Rockcliff's 100,000-metre drill program that is now fully underway in the Snow Lake area, Manitoba. The purpose of the drill program is designed to enhance the confidence of the present Talbot deposit inferred resource.

The Talbot deposit is located within trucking distance to the Company's leased +1,000 tonnes per day mill and tailings facility. Rockcliff is the largest junior development and exploration landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt, the most extensive Paleoproterozoic Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") district (copper, gold, zinc, silver) in the world.

Talbot drilling intersected mineralization above the current Talbot deposit resource (TB021, TB023, TB025) and within (TB022, TB025) the existing Talbot deposit resource envelope. Significant assays are highlighted below:

TB021: yielded 0.71% CuEq across 11.6 metres including 2.3% CuEq across 0.5 metres

TB022: yielded 0.79% CuEq across 13.9 metres including 2.1% CuEq across 1.2 metres

TB024: yielded 6.0% CuEq across 18.3 metres including 10.4% CuEq across 4.8 metres

TB025: yielded 0.94% CuEq across 23.7 metres including 3.2% CuEq across 2.0 metres and 2.0% CuEq across 2.1 metres

Rockcliff's President and CEO Alistair Ross commented: "Our first assays from this drill program at Talbot have confirmed additional mineralization outside and above the Talbot deposit. Additionally, the fact that drill hole TB024 is the highest-grade mineralization encountered nearest to surface to date is extremely encouraging. We look forward to completing our earn-in of the Talbot property and increase the confidence of the high-grade mineralization."

Significant down the hole (not true thickness) assays from the Talbot drill program are tabled below:

Hole* # From (m) To (m) Length* (m) Copper % Gold g/t Zinc % Silver g/t CuEq** TB021 157.10 168.70 11.60 0.60 0.10 0.02 2.87 0.71 includes 163.00 163.50 0.50 1.82 0.49 0.03 8.30 2.25 TB022 314.5 328.4 13.90 0.44 0.18 0.45 4.08 0.79 includes 327.20 328.4 1.20 1.39 0.45 0.64 15.83 2.12 TB024 327.87 345.20 18.33 3.26 1.67 2.77 46.55 6.01 includes 333.85 338.62 4.77 6.09 2.61 4.05 86.90 10.42 TB025 193.00 216.65 23.65 0.62 0.22 0.30 4.50 0.94 includes 204.40 206.4 2.00 1.98 0.76 1.40 15.09 3.21 and 210.55 212.60 2.05 1.37 0.56 0.33 11.94 2.10

(m) =metres represent down hole thickness as true thickness is not currently known, g/t = grams per tonne, * TB 21, 23 and 25 were drilled outside of the Talbot deposit limits. TB022 and 024 were drilled inside the deposit limits. TB023 failed to intersect significant mineralization. CuEq** = copper equivalent values used: US$3.00 copper, US$1.15 zinc, US$1400 gold, US$22.00 silver. 100% metal recoveries were applied. CuEq = Cu grade (%) + [Zn grade (%) X Zn price per lb / Cu price per pound] + [Au grade (g/t) X Au price per gram / Cu price per tonne X 100] + [Ag grade (g/t) X Ag price per gram / Cu price per tonne X 100]. The numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Additional drill hole information from the Talbot drill program is highlighted below:

HOLE # UTM-E UTM-N AZIMUTH DIP LENGTH METRES TB021 458041 5997139 280 -59 237 TB022 458165 5997109 285 -58 377 TB023 458051 5991784 285 -49 230 TB024 458165 5997109 285 -69 425 TB025 458081 5997184 285 -64 281

Talbot Property Drill Program

The Talbot drill program, a minimum of 22,000 metres is planned to enhance the confidence of the existing Talbot deposit inferred resource within the main lens. To-date, 14 holes have been completed (TB021-TB033, TB035) and 4 holes (TB034, TB036-TB038) are in progress for a total of 10,186 metres.

All additional completed holes (TB026 - TB033, TB35) are either being sampled at Rockcliff's core facility in Snow Lake or have been submitted for assay for copper, gold, zinc and silver.

This current round of drilling will result in Rockcliff earning an initial 51% ownership interest in the Talbot project pursuant to the Company's option agreement with Hudbay Minerals Inc. The Talbot project hosts the Talbot copper deposit, a high-grade 4.2M tonne National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Inferred mineral resource grading 1.61% Cu, 1.4% Zn, 1.77 g/t Au and 27.96 g/t Ag as disclosed in the Rockcliff press release dated January 19, 2018. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Samples of half core were packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff's core facility in Snow Lake to TSL Laboratories (TSL), in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. TSL is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged core sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp is pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5g cut is taken from each pulp for base metal analyses and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by atomic absorption. Gold concentrations are determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than the upper detection limit (3000 ppb) are reanalyzed using fire assay gravimetric using a 1 AT charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity. Rockcliff has no relationship with TSL other than TSL being a service provider to the Company.

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well-funded Canadian resource development and exploration company and near-term copper producer, with a fully functional +1000 tpd permitted leased processing and tailings facility as well as several advanced-staged, high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,500 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits and several lode-gold properties including the historic Rex-Laguna gold mine, Manitoba's first and highest-grade gold mine.

