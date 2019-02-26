Log in
Rocket Internet SE: Global Fashion Group Reports FY 2018 Results

0
02/26/2019 | 02:05am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP-News: Rocket Internet SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
Rocket Internet SE: Global Fashion Group Reports FY 2018 Results (news with additional features)

26.02.2019 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rocket Internet SE: Global Fashion Group Reports FY 2018 Results

Berlin, February 26, 2019 - Rocket Internet SE ("Rocket Internet") today published financial results for Q4 2018 and FY 2018 for Global Fashion Group.

Global Fashion Group will host a conference call today, February 26, 2019, at 09:30 am CET to present the results. The results will be available on http://global-fashion-group.com and participants are welcome to join by phone using the below dial-in details:

DE: +49 (0)30 2215 3180 2
UK: +44 (0) 844 5718 892
US: +1 631 5107 495
Passcode: 8094807

Summary financials for Global Fashion Group can also be found in the appendix.

--- END--

Media Contact

T: +49 30 300 13 18 68

E: media@rocket-internet.com

About Rocket Internet

Rocket Internet incubates and invests in internet and technology companies globally. It provides operational support to its companies and helps them scale internationally. Rocket Internet focuses predominantly on four industry sectors of online and mobile retail and services that make up a significant share of consumer spending: Food & Groceries, Fashion, General Merchandise and Home & Living. Rocket Internet's selected companies are active in a large number of countries around the world with more than 33,000 employees. Rocket Internet holds stakes in four significant publicly listed companies, Delivery Hero, HelloFresh, Home24 and Westwing. Rocket Internet SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A12UKK6, RKET) and is included in the MDAX index. For further information please visit www.rocket-internet.com.

Disclaimer / Important Note

Rocket Internet does not have control over the selected companies mentioned above. The actual legal and economic interest of the Rocket Internet group in the network companies shown above is far lower than 100%. Please refer to Rocket Internet SE's consolidated financial statements for additional information on the group's consolidation policies and its segment information.

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Rocket Internet SE and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, and other factors. Rocket Internet does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OECHIGLLSX
Document title: GFG Q4 2018

26.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rocket Internet SE
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 300 13 1800
Fax: +49 (0)30 300 13 1899
E-mail: investorrelations@rocket-internet.com
Internet: www.rocket-internet.com
ISIN: DE000A12UKK6
WKN: A12UKK
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

780965  26.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=780965&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
