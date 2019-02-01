DGAP-News: Rocket Internet SE / Key word(s): Investment/Funds

Rocket Internet SE: Investment in Rocket Internet Capital Partners II Fund



01.02.2019 / 22:59

Rocket Internet SE: Investment in Rocket Internet Capital Partners II Fund

- Rocket Internet committed EUR 88 million to Rocket Internet Capital Partners II

Berlin, February 1, 2019 Rocket Internet SE ("Rocket Internet" or "the Company", ISIN DE000A12UKK6, RKET) committed c. EUR 88 million to Rocket Internet Capital Partners II (the "Fund") as part of the Fund's first closing.

The Fund will be managed by its AIFM as well as Rocket Internet Capital Partners Lux II S.à r.l, its general partner. Rocket Internet will have at least 28 percent economic exposure through its direct investment in a funding round as well as its commitment in the Fund. The Fund is set up for a minimum of nine years.

About Rocket Internet

Rocket Internet incubates and invests in internet and technology companies globally. It provides operational support to its companies and helps them scale internationally. Rocket Internet focuses predominantly on four industry sectors of online and mobile retail and services that make up a significant share of consumer spending: Food & Groceries, Fashion, General Merchandise and Home & Living. Rocket Internet's selected companies are active in a large number of countries around the world with more than 33,000 employees. Rocket Internet holds stakes in four significant publicly listed companies: Delivery Hero, HelloFresh, home24 and Westwing. Rocket Internet SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A12UKK6, RKET) and is included in the MDAX index. For further information please visit http://www.rocket-internet.com.

