Rocket Internet SE: Investment in Rocket Internet Capital Partners II Fund

02/01/2019 | 05:05pm EST

DGAP-News: Rocket Internet SE / Key word(s): Investment/Funds
Rocket Internet SE: Investment in Rocket Internet Capital Partners II Fund

01.02.2019 / 22:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rocket Internet SE: Investment in Rocket Internet Capital Partners II Fund

- Rocket Internet committed EUR 88 million to Rocket Internet Capital Partners II

Berlin, February 1, 2019 Rocket Internet SE ("Rocket Internet" or "the Company", ISIN DE000A12UKK6, RKET) committed c. EUR 88 million to Rocket Internet Capital Partners II (the "Fund") as part of the Fund's first closing.

The Fund will be managed by its AIFM as well as Rocket Internet Capital Partners Lux II S.à r.l, its general partner. Rocket Internet will have at least 28 percent economic exposure through its direct investment in a funding round as well as its commitment in the Fund. The Fund is set up for a minimum of nine years.

--- END--

Media Contact

T: +49 30 300 13 18 68

E: media@rocket-internet.com

About Rocket Internet

Rocket Internet incubates and invests in internet and technology companies globally. It provides operational support to its companies and helps them scale internationally. Rocket Internet focuses predominantly on four industry sectors of online and mobile retail and services that make up a significant share of consumer spending: Food & Groceries, Fashion, General Merchandise and Home & Living. Rocket Internet's selected companies are active in a large number of countries around the world with more than 33,000 employees. Rocket Internet holds stakes in four significant publicly listed companies: Delivery Hero, HelloFresh, home24 and Westwing. Rocket Internet SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A12UKK6, RKET) and is included in the MDAX index. For further information please visit http://www.rocket-internet.com.

Disclaimer / Important Note

Rocket Internet does not have control over the selected companies mentioned above. The actual legal and economic interest of the Rocket Internet group in the network companies shown above is far lower than 100%. Please refer to Rocket Internet SE's consolidated financial statements for additional information on the group's consolidation policies and its segment information.

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Rocket Internet SE and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, and other factors. Rocket Internet does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.


01.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rocket Internet SE
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 300 13 1800
Fax: +49 (0)30 300 13 1899
E-mail: investorrelations@rocket-internet.com
Internet: www.rocket-internet.com
ISIN: DE000A12UKK6
WKN: A12UKK
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

771973  01.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=771973&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
