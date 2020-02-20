Rocket Internet SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
02/20/2020 | 08:30am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rocket Internet SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Rocket Internet SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
20.02.2020 / 14:25
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Rocket Internet SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: