Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Rocket Internet SE    RKET   DE000A12UKK6

ROCKET INTERNET SE

(RKET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rocket Internet SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 08:30am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rocket Internet SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Rocket Internet SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.02.2020 / 14:25
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rocket Internet SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 02, 2020
Address: https://www.rocket-internet.com/investors/financial-information

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 02, 2020
Address: https://www.rocket-internet.com/investors/financial-information

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 24, 2020
Address: https://www.rocket-internet.com/investors/financial-information

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 24, 2020
Address: https://www.rocket-internet.com/investors/financial-information

20.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rocket Internet SE
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.rocket-internet.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

980001  20.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=980001&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROCKET INTERNET SE
08:30aROCKET INTERNET SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
02/06ROCKET INTERNET SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
02/05ROCKET INTERNET SE : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own sh..
EQ
01/30ROCKET INTERNET SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
01/30ROCKET INTERNET SE : Redemption of 13,504,335 own Shares Completed
EQ
01/07ROCKET INTERNET SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
01/04CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 31/12/2 : 27 CET/CEST - Correction of a release fro..
EQ
2019CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 31/12/2 : 54 CET/CEST - Rocket Internet SE: Publica..
EQ
2019ROCKET INTERNET SE : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own sh..
EQ
2019ROCKET INTERNET SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 51,1 M
EBIT 2019 -13,2 M
Net income 2019 509 M
Finance 2019 1 967 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,35x
P/E ratio 2020 -143x
EV / Sales2019 18,5x
EV / Sales2020 18,5x
Capitalization 2 912 M
Chart ROCKET INTERNET SE
Duration : Period :
Rocket Internet SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKET INTERNET SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 25,86  €
Last Close Price 21,46  €
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Christian Samwer Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Englert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Bruder Chief Operating Officer
Ronny Rentner Chief Technology Officer
Norbert Lang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKET INTERNET SE-2.90%3 144
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING4.73%595 940
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%75 143
SHOPIFY INC.36.63%63 304
JD.COM, INC.21.91%62 714
PINDUODUO INC.-1.82%43 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group