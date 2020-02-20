DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rocket Internet SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Rocket Internet SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



20.02.2020

Rocket Internet SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 02, 2020Address: https://www.rocket-internet.com/investors/financial-information Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 02, 2020Address: https://www.rocket-internet.com/investors/financial-information Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 24, 2020Address: https://www.rocket-internet.com/investors/financial-information Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: September 24, 2020Address: https://www.rocket-internet.com/investors/financial-information

