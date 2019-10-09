Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Rocket Internet SE    RKET   DE000A12UKK6

ROCKET INTERNET SE

(RKET)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rocket Internet SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 03:45am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Rocket Internet SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Rocket Internet SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.10.2019 / 09:44
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Rocket Internet SE
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 08 Oct 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:
150767294


09.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rocket Internet SE
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.rocket-internet.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

887557  09.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=887557&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCKET INTERNET SE
03:55aROCKET INTERNET SE : Redemption of 1,747,104 own Shares Completed
EQ
03:45aROCKET INTERNET SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
10/08ROCKET INTERNET SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
09/24Online cruise portals Dreamlines, e-hoi looking for investors -sources
RE
09/20ROCKET INTERNET SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/19ROCKET INTERNET SE : Rocket Internet Announced H1 2019 Results for Rocket Intern..
PU
09/19ROCKET INTERNET SE : Rocket Internet Announced H1 2019 Results for Rocket Intern..
EQ
08/10ROCKET INTERNET : Tech startup Carbon espouses transparency
AQ
08/06ROCKET INTERNET : Tech startup Carbon espouses transparency
AQ
06/26Global Fashion Group lowers IPO offer price to 4.50 euros a share
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 51,1 M
EBIT 2019 -13,2 M
Net income 2019 509 M
Finance 2019 1 967 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -20,4x
P/E ratio 2020 -54,3x
EV / Sales2019 31,7x
EV / Sales2020 31,1x
Capitalization 3 585 M
Chart ROCKET INTERNET SE
Duration : Period :
Rocket Internet SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKET INTERNET SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 26,36  €
Last Close Price 23,88  €
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Samwer Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Englert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Bruder Chief Operating Officer
Ronny Rentner Chief Technology Officer
Norbert Lang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKET INTERNET SE17.84%3 926
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING22.80%438 233
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%62 635
JD.COM32.49%42 088
SHOPIFY INC.135.70%37 634
PINDUODUO INC.41.13%36 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group