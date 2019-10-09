Rocket Internet SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10/09/2019 | 03:45am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Rocket Internet SE
Rocket Internet SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09.10.2019 / 09:44
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Rocket Internet SE
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
08 Oct 2019
3. New total number of voting rights:
150767294
