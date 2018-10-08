Log in
ROCKET INTERNET SE
Rocket Internet SE: Release of a capital market information

10/08/2018

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Rocket Internet SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Announcement
08.10.2018 / 10:50
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Announcement

In the period from October 01, 2018 up to and including October 05, 2018, Rocket Internet SE bought back a total of 17,776 shares of Rocket Internet SE under the share buyback program; on September 20, 2018, Rocket Internet SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on September 20, 2018.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from October 01, 2018 up to and including October 05, 2018 and the daily volumeweighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price
(EUR)
October 02, 2018 EUR 378,146.88 26.9931
October 05, 2018 EUR 101,585.90 26.9673

In total EUR 479,732.78 26.9876

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from September 20, 2018 up to and including October 05, 2018 thus amounts to 94,104 shares.

The purchase of the Rocket Internet SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Rocket Internet SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.rocket-internet.com/investors/share/share-buyback -2018.

Berlin, October 08, 2018

Rocket Internet SE
The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Rocket Internet SE
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.rocket-internet.com

 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 44,0 M
EBIT 2018 -72,2 M
Net income 2018 414 M
Finance 2018 2 281 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 44,2x
EV / Sales 2019 42,9x
Capitalization 4 224 M
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKET INTERNET SE29.51%4 885
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-10.32%404 724
JD.COM-42.97%34 883
EBAY-14.57%31 903
SHOPIFY INC (US)44.16%15 846
MERCADOLIBRE6.67%14 821
