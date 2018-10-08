DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Rocket Internet SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Announcement
Rocket Internet SE: Release of a capital market information
08.10.2018 / 10:50
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim
Announcement
In the period from October 01, 2018 up to and including October 05, 2018,
Rocket Internet SE bought back a total of 17,776 shares of Rocket Internet
SE under the share buyback program; on September 20, 2018, Rocket Internet
SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on
September 20, 2018.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
October 01, 2018 up to and including October 05, 2018 and the daily volumeweighted
average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|Date
|
|Aggregate volume
|Weighted average price
|
|
|
|(EUR)
|October 02, 2018
|EUR
|378,146.88
|26.9931
|October 05, 2018
|EUR
|101,585.90
|26.9673
In total EUR 479,732.78 26.9876
The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback
program from September 20, 2018 up to and including October 05, 2018 thus
amounts to 94,104 shares.
The purchase of the Rocket Internet SE shares was carried out by a bank
commissioned by Rocket Internet SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of
the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec.
3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on
the internet at https://www.rocket-internet.com/investors/share/share-buyback
-2018.
Berlin, October 08, 2018
Rocket Internet SE
The Management Board
