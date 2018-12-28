Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Rocket Internet SE    RKET   DE000A12UKK6

ROCKET INTERNET SE (RKET)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/28 08:29:58 pm
20.36 EUR   +0.39%
11/29ROCKET INTERNET SE : The underlying trend is to the upside
11/27ROCKET INTERNET SE : quaterly earnings release
09/17ROCKET INTERNET SE : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rocket Internet SE: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 01:40pm EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Rocket Internet SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 14th Interim Announcement
Rocket Internet SE: Release of a capital market information

28.12.2018 / 19:36
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 14th Interim Announcement

In the period from December 17, 2018 up to and including December 21, 2018, Rocket Internet SE bought back a total of 461,803 shares of Rocket Internet SE under the share buyback program; on September 20, 2018, Rocket Internet SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on September 20, 2018.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from December 17, 2018 up to and including December 21, 2018 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume (EUR) Weighted average price
(EUR)
December 17, 2018 1,914,503.07 21.0841
December 18, 2018 1,971,350.61 20.9718
December 19, 2018 1,886,168.38 20.7271
December 20, 2018 1,842,213.24 20.0241
December 21, 2018 1,889,926.87 20.1056
In total 9,504,162.17 20.5805

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from September 20, 2018 up to and including December 21, 2018 thus amounts to 3,486,266

shares.

The purchase of the Rocket Internet SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Rocket Internet SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.rocket-internet.com/investors/share/share-buyback -2018.

Berlin, December 28, 2018

Rocket Internet SE
The Management Board


28.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rocket Internet SE
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.rocket-internet.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

762527  28.12.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762527&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCKET INTERNET SE
01:40pROCKET INTERNET SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/17ROCKET INTERNET SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/14ROCKET INTERNET : Lazada, Alibabas Southeast Asia e-commerce business, gets a ne..
AQ
12/12CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 11/12/2 : 21 CET/CEST - Rocket Internet SE: Release..
EQ
12/11ROCKET INTERNET SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/11ROCKET INTERNET : PLDT mulls sale of more shares in Rocket Internet
AQ
12/06ROCKET INTERNET SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
12/06ROCKET INTERNET SE : Redemption of 1,860,486 own Shares Completed
EQ
12/04ROCKET INTERNET SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/30ROCKET INTERNET SE : Rocket Internet Announced 9M 2018 Results for Rocket Intern..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 44,6 M
EBIT 2018 -69,5 M
Net income 2018 574 M
Finance 2018 2 553 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 11,2x
EV / Sales 2019 12,7x
Capitalization 3 052 M
Chart ROCKET INTERNET SE
Duration : Period :
Rocket Internet SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKET INTERNET SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 32,8 €
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Samwer Chief Executive Officer
Marcus Englert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Bruder Chief Operating Officer
Ronny Rentner Chief Technology Officer
Norbert Lang Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKET INTERNET SE-4.00%3 496
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-19.71%359 349
JD.COM-47.61%30 315
EBAY-25.73%26 815
SHOPIFY INC (US)31.09%14 028
MERCADOLIBRE-8.12%12 739
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.