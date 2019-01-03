Rocket Internet SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Rocket Internet SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 15th Interim Announcement

03.01.2019 / 14:31

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 15th Interim Announcement

In the period from December 27, 2018 up to and including December 28, 2018, Rocket Internet SE bought back a total of 121,324 shares of Rocket Internet SE under the share buyback program; on September 20, 2018, Rocket Internet SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on September 20, 2018.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from December 27, 2018 up to and including December 28, 2018 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume (EUR) Weighted average price (EUR) December 27, 2018 2,011,480.70 20.1148 December 28, 2018 433,510.22 20.3297 In total 2,444,990.92 20.1525

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from September 20, 2018 up to and including December 28, 2018 thus amounts to 3,607,590

shares.

The purchase of the Rocket Internet SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Rocket Internet SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.rocket-internet.com/investors/share/share-buyback -2018.

Berlin, January 03, 2019

Rocket Internet SE

The Management Board