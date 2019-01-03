Log in
ROCKET INTERNET SE
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/03 02:55:58 pm
20.03 EUR   -1.04%
2018ROCKET INTERNET SE : The underlying trend is to the upside
2018ROCKET INTERNET SE : quaterly earnings release
2018ROCKET INTERNET SE : half-yearly earnings release
Rocket Internet SE: Release of a capital market information

01/03/2019 | 02:35pm CET

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Rocket Internet SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 15th Interim Announcement
Rocket Internet SE: Release of a capital market information

03.01.2019 / 14:31
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 15th Interim Announcement

In the period from December 27, 2018 up to and including December 28, 2018, Rocket Internet SE bought back a total of 121,324 shares of Rocket Internet SE under the share buyback program; on September 20, 2018, Rocket Internet SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on September 20, 2018.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from December 27, 2018 up to and including December 28, 2018 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume (EUR) Weighted average price
(EUR)
December 27, 2018 2,011,480.70 20.1148
December 28, 2018 433,510.22 20.3297
In total 2,444,990.92 20.1525

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from September 20, 2018 up to and including December 28, 2018 thus amounts to 3,607,590

shares.

The purchase of the Rocket Internet SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Rocket Internet SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.rocket-internet.com/investors/share/share-buyback -2018.

Berlin, January 03, 2019

Rocket Internet SE
The Management Board


03.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rocket Internet SE
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.rocket-internet.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

763223  03.01.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 44,6 M
EBIT 2018 -69,5 M
Net income 2018 848 M
Finance 2018 2 553 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 29,99
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 12,0x
EV / Sales 2019 13,4x
Capitalization 3 087 M
Technical analysis trends ROCKET INTERNET SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 32,8 €
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Samwer Chief Executive Officer
Marcus Englert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Bruder Chief Operating Officer
Ronny Rentner Chief Technology Officer
Norbert Lang Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKET INTERNET SE0.30%3 509
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-0.27%353 445
JD.COM1.62%30 430
EBAY0.00%27 778
SHOPIFY INC (US)-0.61%14 824
MERCADOLIBRE1.76%13 471
