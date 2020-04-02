Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Rocket Internet SE    RKET   DE000A12UKK6

ROCKET INTERNET SE

(RKET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rocket Internet SE: Rocket Internet Announced FY 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selected Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 02:00am EDT

DGAP-News: Rocket Internet SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
Rocket Internet SE: Rocket Internet Announced FY 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selected Companies

02.04.2020 / 07:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rocket Internet SE: Rocket Internet Announced FY 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selected Companies

- Rocket Internet reported a consolidated profit of EUR 280 million for FY 2019 and EUR 1.90 earnings per share

- The Company has launched 20 new business models since January 2018

Berlin, April 2, 2020 - Rocket Internet SE ("Rocket Internet" or "the Company") in
FY 2019 reported EUR 67 million of consolidated revenue and a consolidated profit of EUR 280 million, representing EUR 1.90 earnings per share (EUR 1.28 earnings per share in FY 2018).

Rocket Internet's selected companies developed well in FY 2019, both breaking even on an adjusted EBITDA basis in Q4 2019. Global Fashion Group, the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets, grew group revenue to EUR 1.3 billion in FY 2019, which represents a year on year growth of 17% on a constant currency basis. The FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA margin was -3%, a 1.5 percentage points improvement compared to the prior year period. Active customers reached 13.1 million at the end of FY 2019, a 17% increase compared to a year ago. Marketplace share expanded to 21% of NMV in Q4 2019 and the group broke even for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2019 delivering an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 0.7 million.

Home24 grew revenue to EUR 372 million in FY 2019, a 20% increase versus the prior year on a constant currency basis (19% including foreign currency effects). The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to -8% in FY 2019 (-13% in FY 2018), fuelled by a strong 7 percentage point margin improvement in Europe compared to FY 2018. In Q4 2019, home24 reached adjusted EBITDA break-even for the first time on a group and regional level, thus achieving an important IPO milestone within 18 months after listing.

Oliver Samwer, founder and CEO of Rocket Internet commented: "2019 has been a successful year for Rocket Internet and many of its companies. The Corona pandemic has introduced a high degree of uncertainty to the development of the global economy this year and will also negatively impact our network of companies in the coming months and quarters."

As of March 31, 2020, Rocket Internet had an available net cash position of EUR 2.1 billion.

For the detailed FY 2019 Rocket Internet results, please reference the annual report and for the selected companies their respective disclosure.

--- END--

Media Contact

T: +49 30 300 13 18 68

E: media@rocket-internet.com

About Rocket Internet

Rocket Internet incubates, builds and operationally develops internet-based business models. It provides operational support to its companies and helps them scale internationally. Besides, it strategically invests in complementary internet and technology companies globally to build out its network. Rocket Internet's companies are active in a large number of countries around the world. Rocket Internet is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A12UKK6, RKET) and is included in the MDAX index. For further information please visit www.rocket-internet.com

Disclaimer / Important Note

Rocket Internet does not have control over the selected companies mentioned above. The actual legal and economic interest of the Rocket Internet group in the network companies shown above is far lower than 100%. Economic ownership figures include, where applicable, economic interest held through entities over which Rocket Internet has no control. Please refer to Rocket Internet SE's consolidated financial statements for additional information on the group's consolidation policies and on the scope of consolidation.

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Rocket Internet SE and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, and other factors. Rocket Internet does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.


02.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rocket Internet SE
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 300 13 1800
Fax: +49 (0)30 300 13 1899
E-mail: investorrelations@rocket-internet.com
Internet: www.rocket-internet.com
ISIN: DE000A12UKK6
WKN: A12UKK
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1013335

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1013335  02.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1013335&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROCKET INTERNET SE
02:00aROCKET INTERNET SE : Rocket Internet Announced FY 2019 Results for Rocket Intern..
EQ
03/30ROCKET INTERNET SE : annual earnings release
03/02ROCKET INTERNET SE : Changes in the Management Board
EQ
02/20ROCKET INTERNET SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
02/06ROCKET INTERNET SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
02/05ROCKET INTERNET SE : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own sh..
EQ
01/30ROCKET INTERNET SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
01/30ROCKET INTERNET SE : Redemption of 13,504,335 own Shares Completed
EQ
01/07ROCKET INTERNET SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
01/04CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 31/12/2 : 27 CET/CEST - Correction of a release fro..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 55,8 M
EBIT 2019 -16,8 M
Net income 2019 509 M
Finance 2019 2 090 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,56x
P/E ratio 2020 -125x
EV / Sales2019 8,26x
EV / Sales2020 8,58x
Capitalization 2 551 M
Chart ROCKET INTERNET SE
Duration : Period :
Rocket Internet SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKET INTERNET SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 25,21  €
Last Close Price 18,80  €
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Christian Samwer Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Englert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Bruder Chief Operating Officer
Ronny Rentner Chief Technology Officer
Norbert Lang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKET INTERNET SE-14.93%2 747
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-11.57%521 736
MEITUAN DIANPING-3.25%70 307
JD.COM, INC.16.12%59 217
SHOPIFY INC.-3.25%48 808
PINDUODUO INC.-5.08%41 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group