Rocket Internet SE: Rocket Internet Announced FY 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selected Companies



02.04.2020 / 07:55

Rocket Internet SE: Rocket Internet Announced FY 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selected Companies

- Rocket Internet reported a consolidated profit of EUR 280 million for FY 2019 and EUR 1.90 earnings per share

- The Company has launched 20 new business models since January 2018

Berlin, April 2, 2020 - Rocket Internet SE ("Rocket Internet" or "the Company") in

FY 2019 reported EUR 67 million of consolidated revenue and a consolidated profit of EUR 280 million, representing EUR 1.90 earnings per share (EUR 1.28 earnings per share in FY 2018).

Rocket Internet's selected companies developed well in FY 2019, both breaking even on an adjusted EBITDA basis in Q4 2019. Global Fashion Group, the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets, grew group revenue to EUR 1.3 billion in FY 2019, which represents a year on year growth of 17% on a constant currency basis. The FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA margin was -3%, a 1.5 percentage points improvement compared to the prior year period. Active customers reached 13.1 million at the end of FY 2019, a 17% increase compared to a year ago. Marketplace share expanded to 21% of NMV in Q4 2019 and the group broke even for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2019 delivering an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 0.7 million.

Home24 grew revenue to EUR 372 million in FY 2019, a 20% increase versus the prior year on a constant currency basis (19% including foreign currency effects). The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to -8% in FY 2019 (-13% in FY 2018), fuelled by a strong 7 percentage point margin improvement in Europe compared to FY 2018. In Q4 2019, home24 reached adjusted EBITDA break-even for the first time on a group and regional level, thus achieving an important IPO milestone within 18 months after listing.

Oliver Samwer, founder and CEO of Rocket Internet commented: "2019 has been a successful year for Rocket Internet and many of its companies. The Corona pandemic has introduced a high degree of uncertainty to the development of the global economy this year and will also negatively impact our network of companies in the coming months and quarters."

As of March 31, 2020, Rocket Internet had an available net cash position of EUR 2.1 billion.

For the detailed FY 2019 Rocket Internet results, please reference the annual report and for the selected companies their respective disclosure.

About Rocket Internet

Rocket Internet incubates, builds and operationally develops internet-based business models. It provides operational support to its companies and helps them scale internationally. Besides, it strategically invests in complementary internet and technology companies globally to build out its network. Rocket Internet's companies are active in a large number of countries around the world. Rocket Internet is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A12UKK6, RKET) and is included in the MDAX index. For further information please visit www.rocket-internet.com

Disclaimer / Important Note

Rocket Internet does not have control over the selected companies mentioned above. The actual legal and economic interest of the Rocket Internet group in the network companies shown above is far lower than 100%. Economic ownership figures include, where applicable, economic interest held through entities over which Rocket Internet has no control. Please refer to Rocket Internet SE's consolidated financial statements for additional information on the group's consolidation policies and on the scope of consolidation.

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Rocket Internet SE and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, and other factors. Rocket Internet does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.