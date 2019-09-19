Rocket Internet SE: Rocket Internet Announced H1 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selected Companies

DGAP-News: Rocket Internet SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

- Rocket Internet reported a consolidated profit of EUR 548 million for H1 2019 and EUR 3.65 earnings per share

- The Company has launched 15 new business models since January 2018

Berlin, September 19, 2019 - Rocket Internet SE ("Rocket Internet" or "the Company") in

H1 2019 reported EUR 32 million of consolidated revenue and a consolidated profit of EUR 548 million, representing EUR 3.65 earnings per share (EUR 1.84 earnings per share in H1 2018).

Rocket Internet's selected companies developed well in H1 2019. Global Fashion Group, the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in July 2019, raising net proceeds of EUR 186 million. The company grew group revenue to EUR 603 million in H1 2019, which on a constant currency basis equates to 16% growth over H1 2018. The H1 2019 adjusted EBITDA margin was -5%, a 0.9 percentage points improvement compared to the prior year period. Active customers reached 12.0 million at the end of H1 2019, a 15% increase compared to a year ago. Marketplace share expanded to 19% of NMV in Q2 2019.

Jumia, the leading pan-African e-commerce platform listed via ADS on NYSE, grew GMV to EUR 521 million, a 64% increase over H1 2018. In the same period, marketplace revenue grew by 96%. Jumia's number of active consumers reached 4.8 million at the end of H1 2019, compared to 3.2 million twelve months earlier.

Home24 grew revenue to EUR 178 million in H1 2019, a 19% increase versus the prior year period on a constant currency basis (18% including foreign currency effects). In Q2 2019, home24 achieved 28% revenue growth on a constant currency basis versus Q2 2018 and in particular Brazil contributed strongly with 43% growth in the most recent quarter compared to the prior year period (Europe +24%). The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to -13% in H1 2019 (-9% in H1 2018), mainly due to investments in growth and investments in operational efficiency improvements.

Oliver Samwer, founder and CEO Rocket Internet commented: "The first six month have been a good start to the year. With 15 new internet-based business models incubated since January 2018, we continue to pursue our core strategy of operationally developing new business models in the tech space."

As of August 31, 2019, Rocket Internet had an available net cash position of EUR 3.0 billion.

For the detailed H1 2019 Rocket Internet results, please reference the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements on our website.

About Rocket Internet

Rocket Internet incubates, builds and operationally develops internet-based business models. It provides operational support to its companies and helps them scale internationally. Besides, it strategically invests in complementary internet and technology companies globally to build out its network. Rocket Internet focuses predominantly on four industry sectors of online and mobile retail and services that make up a significant share of consumer spending: Food & Groceries, Fashion, General Merchandise and Home & Living. Rocket Internet's selected companies are active in a large number of countries around the world. Rocket Internet SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A12UKK6, RKET) and is included in the MDAX index. For further information please visit http://www.rocket-internet.com

Disclaimer

Rocket Internet does not have control over the selected companies mentioned above. The actual legal and economic interest of the Rocket Internet group in the network companies shown above is far lower than 100%. Economic ownership figures include, where applicable, economic interest held through entities over which Rocket Internet has no control. Please refer to Rocket Internet SE's consolidated financial statements for additional information on the group's consolidation policies and on the scope of consolidation.

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Rocket Internet SE and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, and other factors. Rocket Internet does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

