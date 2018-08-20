DGAP-News: Rocket Internet SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel



20.08.2018 / 07:35

Rocket Internet SE: Rocket Internet CFO Peter Kimpel resigns with effect of beginning of October 2018

Berlin, August 20, 2018 - Rocket Internet SE ("Rocket Internet" or the "Company") announces today that Peter Kimpel, Chief Financial Officer of Rocket Internet, has informed the supervisory board of the Company that he decided to leave the management board of the Company with effect of beginning of October 2018 to pursue a new management challenge.

Peter Kimpel joined Rocket Internet from Goldman Sachs in 2014 and was in particular responsible for a number of financing transactions including the IPO of Rocket Internet as well as various subsequent capital markets transactions.

Peter Kimpel commented: "I am very grateful for the time at Rocket Internet and hope that in my future role I will have the opportunity to continue working with Oliver and the team. With Rocket Internet being very well capitalized and three of the selected companies having successfully gone public, it is the right time to move on."

Rocket Internet founder and CEO Oliver Samwer said: "Peter is an extraordinary CFO and has built up very strong finance and accounting teams to support the Company going forward. Since he joined in 2014, Peter has developed a very thorough understanding of our various businesses and has been an invaluable partner in developing the business over the last years. I commend Peter for his outstanding contribution to Rocket Internet and would like to thank him for his commitment. I look forward to continue working with him in his new role in the future."

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rocket Internet, Prof. Dr. Marcus Englert, commented: "The Supervisory Board thanks Peter for his valuable contribution to the performance of the Company and wishes him well. Upon Peter's departure, Oliver Samwer will assume these responsibilities with the support of the finance and accounting team."

About Rocket Internet

Rocket Internet incubates and invests in internet and technology companies globally. It provides operational support to its companies and helps them scale internationally. Rocket Internet focuses predominantly on four industry sectors of online and mobile retail and services that make up a significant share of consumer spending: Food & Groceries, Fashion, General Merchandise and Home & Living. Rocket Internet's selected companies are active in a large number of countries around the world with more than 33,000 employees. Rocket Internet holds stakes in three significant publicly listed companies, Delivery Hero, HelloFresh and Home24. Rocket Internet SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A12UKK6, RKET) and is included in the MDAX index. For further information please visit www.rocket-internet.com.

Disclaimer / Important Note

Despite not having control over the selected companies mentioned above, the aggregate financial information is shown on a 100% basis (i.e. 100% of revenues and EBITDA). The actual legal and economic interest of the Rocket Internet group in the network companies shown above is far lower than 100%. Please refer to Rocket Internet SE's consolidated financial statements for additional information on the group's consolidation policies and its segment information.

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Rocket Internet SE and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, and other factors. Rocket Internet does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.