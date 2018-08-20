Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Rocket Internet SE    RKET   DE000A12UKK6

ROCKET INTERNET SE (RKET)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rocket Internet SE: Rocket Internet CFO Peter Kimpel resigns with effect of beginning of October 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 09:46am CEST

DGAP-News: Rocket Internet SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

20.08.2018 / 07:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rocket Internet SE: Rocket Internet CFO Peter Kimpel resigns with effect of beginning of October 2018

Berlin, August 20, 2018 - Rocket Internet SE ("Rocket Internet" or the "Company") announces today that Peter Kimpel, Chief Financial Officer of Rocket Internet, has informed the supervisory board of the Company that he decided to leave the management board of the Company with effect of beginning of October 2018 to pursue a new management challenge.

Peter Kimpel joined Rocket Internet from Goldman Sachs in 2014 and was in particular responsible for a number of financing transactions including the IPO of Rocket Internet as well as various subsequent capital markets transactions.

Peter Kimpel commented: "I am very grateful for the time at Rocket Internet and hope that in my future role I will have the opportunity to continue working with Oliver and the team. With Rocket Internet being very well capitalized and three of the selected companies having successfully gone public, it is the right time to move on."

Rocket Internet founder and CEO Oliver Samwer said: "Peter is an extraordinary CFO and has built up very strong finance and accounting teams to support the Company going forward. Since he joined in 2014, Peter has developed a very thorough understanding of our various businesses and has been an invaluable partner in developing the business over the last years. I commend Peter for his outstanding contribution to Rocket Internet and would like to thank him for his commitment. I look forward to continue working with him in his new role in the future."

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rocket Internet, Prof. Dr. Marcus Englert, commented: "The Supervisory Board thanks Peter for his valuable contribution to the performance of the Company and wishes him well. Upon Peter's departure, Oliver Samwer will assume these responsibilities with the support of the finance and accounting team."

--- END--

Media Contact

T: +49 30 300 13 18 68

E: media@rocket-internet.com

About Rocket Internet

Rocket Internet incubates and invests in internet and technology companies globally. It provides operational support to its companies and helps them scale internationally. Rocket Internet focuses predominantly on four industry sectors of online and mobile retail and services that make up a significant share of consumer spending: Food & Groceries, Fashion, General Merchandise and Home & Living. Rocket Internet's selected companies are active in a large number of countries around the world with more than 33,000 employees. Rocket Internet holds stakes in three significant publicly listed companies, Delivery Hero, HelloFresh and Home24. Rocket Internet SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A12UKK6, RKET) and is included in the MDAX index. For further information please visit www.rocket-internet.com.

Disclaimer / Important Note

Despite not having control over the selected companies mentioned above, the aggregate financial information is shown on a 100% basis (i.e. 100% of revenues and EBITDA). The actual legal and economic interest of the Rocket Internet group in the network companies shown above is far lower than 100%. Please refer to Rocket Internet SE's consolidated financial statements for additional information on the group's consolidation policies and its segment information.

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Rocket Internet SE and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, and other factors. Rocket Internet does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.



20.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rocket Internet SE
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 300 13 1800
Fax: +49 (0)30 300 13 1899
E-mail: investorrelations@rocket-internet.com
Internet: www.rocket-internet.com
ISIN: DE000A12UKK6
WKN: A12UKK
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service

Disclaimer

Rocket Internet SE published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 07:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCKET INTERNET SE
09:46aROCKET INTERNET SE : Rocket Internet CFO Peter Kimpel resigns with effect of beg..
PU
07:55aROCKET INTERNET : says CFO Kimpel has resigned
RE
07:40aROCKET INTERNET SE : Rocket Internet CFO Peter Kimpel resigns with effect of beg..
EQ
08/17ROCKET INTERNET SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
07/19ROCKET INTERNET SE : Notice to the holders of the bonds - EUR 550 million 3.00% ..
PU
07/19ROCKET INTERNET SE : Notice to the holders of the bonds - EUR 550 million 3.00% ..
EQ
07/17ROCKET INTERNET SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
07/12ROCKET INTERNET : buys back convertible bonds due 22 July 2022 in an aggregate n..
EQ
07/11ROCKET INTERNET SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
07/11ROCKET INTERNET SE : Rocket Internet SE resolves on invitation to all holders to..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Delivery Hero - Food For A Hungry World 
07/23Jumia - Access To Ecommerce In Africa 
06/10Rocket Internet - Providing Access To Up And Coming Companies In The Emerging.. 
05/30ROCKET INTERNET AG ORD 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/29Rocket Internet AG (RCKZF) CEO Oliver Samwer on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 55,5 M
EBIT 2018 -72,2 M
Net income 2018 -52,3 M
Finance 2018 2 281 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 40,4x
EV / Sales 2019 38,6x
Capitalization 4 523 M
Chart ROCKET INTERNET SE
Duration : Period :
Rocket Internet SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKET INTERNET SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 31,9 €
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Samwer Chief Executive Officer
Marcus Englert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Bruder Chief Operating Officer
Peter Kimpel Chief Financial Officer
Ronny Rentner Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKET INTERNET SE38.70%5 173
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING0.20%448 223
JD.COM-22.21%46 249
EBAY-9.88%33 655
SHOPIFY INC (US)35.83%14 599
MERCADOLIBRE3.03%14 316
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.