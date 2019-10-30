Air Premia in provisional deal to buy five Boeing 787-9

Log in
ROCKETMOBILE CO LTD

(A043710)
10/30/2019 | 01:21am EDT

HONG KONG/SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean startup carrier Air Premia announced a provisional agreement on Wednesday to buy five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets worth $1.4 billion at list prices, aiming to fly them on mid- and long-haul routes to compete with budget rivals.

The deal follows an agreement by the carrier to lease three 787-9 jets from Air Lease Corp as it prepares to start flying in September 2020.

Air Premia said in a statement on Wednesday that it plans to introduce a total of 10 787-9s by 2024.

The airline, which aims to fly to Vietnam and Hong Kong next year and Los Angeles in 2021, is one of several emerging players in South Korea's expanding and highly competitive low-cost market.

South Korea's budget carriers are grappling with rising competition and a slump in travel demand to its neighbouring country, Japan, as a result of a diplomatic row.

Seouleaguer Co., Ltd., a distributor of Botox and fillers, holds a 9.53% stake in the unlisted Air Premia, according to its stock exchange filing.

Air Premia, which is established in 2017 and obtained an air carrier license this year, aims to cater to medium and long-haul routes that other budget carriers do not mainly serve, while offering more competitive prices compared with full-service carriers, according to its website.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Hyunjoo jin and Heekyong Yang. Editing by Anshuman Daga and Gerry Doyle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LEASE CORPORATION 0.18% 44.83 Delayed Quote.48.39%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.36% 348.93 Delayed Quote.5.70%
ROCKETMOBILE CO LTD End-of-day quote.
Latest news on ROCKETMOBILE CO LTD
Managers
NameTitle
Jae-Kyu Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Min Park Director
Jang-Bong Yun Independent Director
Yong-Hyeong Lee Director
Sang-Hyeon Baek Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKETMOBILE CO LTD40
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.10%340 927
ROCHE HOLDING AG21.01%253 048
MERCK AND COMPANY7.58%210 463
PFIZER-14.59%206 197
NOVARTIS16.97%197 613
