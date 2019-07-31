Log in
ROCKHOPPER EXPLORATION PLC

(RKH)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/31 11:40:14 am
20.75 GBp   -1.19%
12:15pROCKHOPPER EXPLORATION : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
10:07aROCKHOPPER EXPLORATION : Sea Lion funding update
AQ
07/24ROCKHOPPER EXPLORATION : Disposal of Abu Sennan, Egypt
AQ
Rockhopper Exploration : Price Monitoring Extension

07/31/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

RNS Number : 4388H

Rockhopper Exploration plc

31 July 2019

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

PMELLFVEDEILVIA

Disclaimer

Rockhopper Exploration plc published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 16:14:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 7,56 M
EBIT 2019 -2,38 M
Net income 2019 -6,42 M
Finance 2019 25,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,77x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,24x
EV / Sales2019 9,35x
EV / Sales2020 14,0x
Capitalization 96,1 M
Chart ROCKHOPPER EXPLORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Rockhopper Exploration Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKHOPPER EXPLORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 52,50  GBp
Last Close Price 21,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 257%
Spread / Average Target 150%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel John Moody Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David McManus Non-Executive Chairman
Stewart MacDonald Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Geddes Lough Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Arthur John Summers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKHOPPER EXPLORATION PLC-0.47%117
CNOOC LTD7.89%74 871
CONOCOPHILLIPS-4.55%66 065
EOG RESOURCES INC.-1.32%49 943
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-17.06%39 266
ANADARKO PETROLEUM67.06%37 198
