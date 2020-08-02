Log in
ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD.

ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD.

(ROCK)
Ellis Martin Report: Rockridge Resources 3,000 Metre Diamond Drilling Program at its Raney High-Grade Gold Project

08/02/2020 | 05:10pm EDT
3,000 Metre Diamond Drilling Program

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Rockridge Resources Ltd. (CVE:ROCK) (OTCMKTS:RRRLF) (FRA:RR0) is pleased to announce that it plans to conduct a diamond drilling program at its Raney Gold Project located southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada.

The results of the recently completed summer field program will assist in delineating and prioritizing drill targets over the broad structural corridor that hosts the high-grade gold mineralization.

To listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101779/rock



About Rockridge Resources Ltd:

Rockridge Resources is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Knife Lake Project is located in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. There is strong discovery potential in and around the deposit area as well as at regional targets on the 85,196-hectare property. Furthermore, the Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.



Source:

Rockridge Resources Ltd



Contact:

Tel: (604) 639-3850
Toll Free: 1(800) 567-8181
Fax: (604) 687-3119

© ABN Newswire 2020
