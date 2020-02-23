Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Rockridge Resources Ltd.    ROCK   CA77406R1082

ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD.

(ROCK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ellis Martin Report: Rockridge Resources: (OTCMKTS:RRRLF) Commences Raney Gold Project Phase 1 Winter Drilling Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/23/2020 | 09:55pm EST
Commences Winter Drilling Program

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Rockridge Resources Ltd (CVE:ROCK) (OTCMKTS:RRRLF) (FRA:RR0) is pleased to announce that it has commenced an diamond drilling program at its Raney Gold Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Raney Project" or "Property"). Approximately 2,000 metres in 7 to 10 drill holes are planned in phase 1 of the fully funded program.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100334/rock



About Rockridge Resources Ltd:

Rockridge Resources is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Knife Lake Project is located in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. There is strong discovery potential in and around the deposit area as well as at regional targets on the 85,196-hectare property. Furthermore, the Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.



Source:

Rockridge Resources Ltd



Contact:

Nick Findler
Tel: (604) 639-3850
Toll Free: 1(800) 567-8181
Fax: (604) 687-3119
Email: info@rockridgeresourcesltd.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD.
09:55pELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Rockridge Resources: (VAN:ROCK) (OTCMKTS:RRRLF) Commences ..
AQ
09:55pELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Rockridge Resources: (OTCMKTS:RRRLF) Commences Raney Gold..
AW
02/06Rockridge Finalizes Mobilization Plans for the Raney Gold Project Drill Progr..
GL
01/24ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES : Provides Update on Recent Marketing Activity
AQ
01/16ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD : Invitation to VRIC Booth 405
NE
01/15ELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Grant Ewing of Rockridge Resources (VAN:ROCK)(OTCMKTS:RRRL..
AQ
01/15ELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Grant Ewing of Rockridge Resources (OTCMKTS:RRRLF) Discuss..
AW
01/13Rockridge to Mobilize and Commence Diamond Drill Program at its Raney Gold Pr..
GL
2019ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES : Completes $1.04 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
2019ELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Updated Interviews with Rockridge Resources' (VAN:ROCK) Gr..
AQ
More news
Chart ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Rockridge Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Grant D. Ewing Chief Executive Officer
Jordan P. Trimble President & Director
Chantelle Collins Chief Financial Officer
James Gaydon Pettit Independent Director
Donald Carl Huston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD.-11.76%4
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-2.56%24 305
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%9 370
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.62%8 565
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 435
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.7.38%5 290
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group