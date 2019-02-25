RockRose Energy in Proposed Reverse Takeover of Marathon Oil Assets -- Deal Digest

By Ian Walker

ACQUIRER: RockRose Energy

SELLER: Marathon Oil

TARGET: Marathon Oil U.K. LLC and Marathon Oil West of Shetlands Ltd.

PRICE: $140 million

FINANCING: Existing resources and facilities.

STRUCTURE: Reverse takeover under U.K. listing rules.

QUOTATION: "This acquisition marks a major step change in the group's reserves and production profile. Given the quality of these assets, the board's view is this is a good opportunity to make the transition to the role of operator."

STOCK MOVE: Shares suspended due to reverse takeover status.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com