ROCKROSE ENERGY PLC

(RRE)
RockRose Energy in Proposed Reverse Takeover of Marathon Oil Assets -- Deal Digest

02/25/2019

By Ian Walker

ACQUIRER: RockRose Energy

SELLER: Marathon Oil

TARGET: Marathon Oil U.K. LLC and Marathon Oil West of Shetlands Ltd.

PRICE: $140 million

FINANCING: Existing resources and facilities.

STRUCTURE: Reverse takeover under U.K. listing rules.

QUOTATION: "This acquisition marks a major step change in the group's reserves and production profile. Given the quality of these assets, the board's view is this is a good opportunity to make the transition to the role of operator."

STOCK MOVE: Shares suspended due to reverse takeover status.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 1.26% 16.89 Delayed Quote.17.78%
ROCKROSE ENERGY PLC 6.54% 815 Delayed Quote.49.54%
WTI 0.02% 57.37 Delayed Quote.25.20%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Mann Managing Director
Andrew Philip Austin Executive Chairman
Stephen Pawson Finance Director
Richard Alan Benmore Independent Non-Executive Director
John Andrew Corran Morrow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKROSE ENERGY PLC49.54%134
CNOOC LTD15.46%79 983
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.22%79 374
EOG RESOURCES9.54%55 398
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.41%49 779
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.99%33 748
