RockRose Energy in Proposed Reverse Takeover of Marathon Oil Assets -- Deal Digest

ACQUIRER: RockRose Energy
SELLER: Marathon Oil
TARGET: Marathon Oil U.K. LLC and Marathon Oil West of Shetlands Ltd.
PRICE: $140 million
FINANCING: Existing resources and facilities.
STRUCTURE: Reverse takeover under U.K. listing rules.
QUOTATION: "This acquisition marks a major step change in the group's reserves and production profile. Given the quality of these assets, the board's view is this is a good opportunity to make the transition to the role of operator."
STOCK MOVE: Shares suspended due to reverse takeover status.
