Rockwell Automation : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

04/07/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), following its regular quarterly review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable June 10, 2020 to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 18, 2020.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 557 M
EBIT 2020 1 137 M
Net income 2020 972 M
Debt 2020 1 112 M
Yield 2020 2,61%
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,96x
EV / Sales2021 2,85x
Capitalization 18 288 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 163,90  $
Last Close Price 157,41  $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Blake D. Moret Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ernest Nicolas Senior VP-Operations & Engineering Services
Patrick P. Goris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sujeet Chand Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION-27.58%17 533
KEYENCE CORPORATION-0.81%78 504
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-11.19%47 525
EATON CORPORATION PLC-18.29%31 965
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.04%30 617
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-35.23%29 154
