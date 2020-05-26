Rockwell Automation : Issues 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report and Launches New Online Hub for Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Content

Log in
05/26/2020 | 10:03am EDT

Report showcases powerful stories of the company’s impact across the three pillars of its corporate responsibility and sustainability strategy

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), today announced the launch of the annual Corporate Responsibility Report (CRR), highlighting the company’s efforts during 2019. The CRR reflects Rockwell Automation’s commitment to placing corporate responsibility and sustainability practices at the core of its approach to customers, employees, and communities. A global industrial automation and digital transformation leader, Rockwell Automation aims to be a principal voice in the corporate responsibility and sustainability space. The 2019 CRR highlights the company’s successful initiatives to continue to build a more inclusive workplace for employees; help customers reduce emissions and waste; and be a catalyst for progress in local communities.

In conjunction with the publication of the 2019 CRR, Rockwell Automation today launched a new corporate responsibility content hub. Rockwell Automation’s corporate responsibility content hub will feature new stories and updates on its corporate responsibility progress throughout the year.

“Helping our customers be more productive and sustainable has been our focus since our founding over a century ago, and I’m especially proud of the progress highlighted in our 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report,” said Rockwell Automation Chairman and CEO Blake Moret. “As we navigate a world forever changed by COVID-19, our dedication to the health and safety of our people, our customers, and our communities is top of mind for us – and we remain steadfast in our commitment to expand human possibility both inside and outside of the company.”

Rockwell Automation’s 2019 CRR showcases powerful stories of the company’s impact across the three pillars of its corporate responsibility and sustainability strategy. Highlights include:

  • Sustainable Customers: In 2019, Rockwell Automation assisted a nonprofit organization combatting malnutrition around the world, by creating state-of-the-art automated processes that helped the organization feed significantly more people. In 2019 alone, the organization saw a 20% increase in manufacturing capacity. In Asia-Pacific, Rockwell Automation worked with a renewable energy company off the coast of mainland Australia, to help the region meet its needs for electricity generation. Rockwell Automation did so by installing a new "Hydro Energy Hub" that switches to 100 percent renewable solar and wind energy when conditions allow.
  • Sustainable Company: In 2019, Rockwell Automation recycled or reused 8,500 tons of its 9,900 tons of waste generated. Additionally, the organization achieved a worker safety rate of 0.37 cases per 100 employees, exceeding its goal of 0.40 for the year. Rockwell Automation earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index and was recognized as one of the Ethisphere Institute’s World’s Most Ethical Companies.
  • Sustainable Communities: Rockwell Automation’s total giving for 2019 totaled almost $9M, with a focus on STEM education, talent and equity, and disaster relief and recovery programs. In addition to in-kind support, Rockwell Automation employees mentored 221 global teams through the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science & Technology (FIRST) program, an initiative aimed at inspiring young people to be science and technology leaders. In North America, Rockwell Automation’s Academy of Advanced Manufacturing (AAM) offers technical education to upskill military veterans for successful careers after the military.

“Rockwell Automation’s approach to corporate responsibility is not static, but rather is constantly adapting to meet the evolving challenges we face, enabling us to make a meaningful, lasting difference in the world,” said Majo Thurman, Director of Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) at Rockwell Automation. “As part of our evolving approach, we are analyzing and setting new environmental goals, refreshing and refining our corporate responsibility priorities, and engaging with our key stakeholders to understand where and how we can make the biggest difference.”

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.


© Business Wire 2020
