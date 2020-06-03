Log in
Rockwell Automation : Joins PTC in Offering Vuforia Chalk Free of Charge During COVID-19 Pandemic

06/03/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Augmented Reality Offering Enables Increased Productivity & Efficiency

As part of its strategic alliance with PTC (NASDAQ: PTC), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) has joined PTC in offering the PTC Vuforia® Chalk™ augmented reality (AR) software free of charge through August 2020 to help customers maintain business continuity while complying with applicable stay-at-home orders. Vuforia Chalk enables customers to address challenges associated with working remotely and drive increased productivity and efficiency in industrial settings. Vuforia Chalk is a key component of the FactoryTalk® InnovationSuite, powered by PTC joint offering by PTC and Rockwell Automation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200603005763/en/

“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in uncertain times for the world at-large, and we hope this small gesture helps organizations navigate the waters ahead,” said Rachel Conrad, vice president and general manager, customer support, Rockwell Automation. “The enhancements offered by Vuforia Chalk enable our customer base to forge on in the face of this crisis.”

Rockwell Automation recently integrated Vuforia Chalk for its own business use after a long-time customer was unable to receive immediate onsite support due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. With Vuforia Chalk, a local technician visited the customer on-site while a service engineer from Rockwell Automation provided remote guidance on the machinery’s unique maintenance needs. By leveraging Vuforia Chalk, over 500 Rockwell Automation service engineers have conducted remote service visits to customers while adhering to stay-at-home orders.

“We are pleased Rockwell Automation is offering Vuforia Chalk business licenses to their customers free of charge, and enabling them to maintain business as usual in the face of the challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Mike Campbell, executive vice president and general manager, augmented reality products, PTC.

For more information on how to obtain a free Vuforia Chalk business license from PTC and/or Rockwell Automation, click here.

About Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

FactoryTalk and InnovationSuite are trademarks of Rockwell Automation, Inc.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don’t just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs

PTC, Vuforia, Chalk, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2020
