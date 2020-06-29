Rockwell Automation : Levels Up Industrial Computing Portfolio Following Acquisition of ASEM S.p.A.

New VersaView 6300 family of industrial PCs, monitors and thin client solutions provide customers with improved configurability and asset utilization, enabling a faster time to market, lower cost of ownership and reduced security risk

MILWAUKEE, June 29, 2020 - Today, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) has announced the introduction of its VersaView 6300 family of Allen-Bradley industrial computers, which will be available starting August 2020. The launch of the VersaView 6300 family follows the May 2020 acquisition of ASEM S.p.A. and represents a considerable extension of the company's capability for industrial PCs (IPC), human machine interface (HMI) and secure Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) remote access solutions.

Through the acquisition, Rockwell Automation has also added a world-class Center of Excellence for R&D and manufacturing in Italy, and the ability to offer a high degree of configurability and customization to its customers around the world. The products are specifically designed to withstand the conditions of industrial environments, including washdown applications in food processing and life sciences.

The first new products to be made available will include an extensive range of monitors, box PCs, panel PCs, thin clients and remote connectivity products. Additional new product variants and customization options that will deepen the Rockwell Automation offering for industrial computing will be added over the coming year.

VersaView 6300 is part of the Rockwell Automation IIoT computing capability, delivering IIoT data to where decisions are made in smart devices, on machines and across the plant. VersaView 6300 helps improve productivity and efficiency in a Connected Enterprise, particularly at the visualization and data-aggregation point.

Commenting on the launch announcement, EMEA President Susana Gonzalez said, 'It has been an exciting time bringing the capabilities of ASEM into the Rockwell Automation portfolio, and it is fantastic to be launching the VersaView 6300 family. Europe is known to be a powerhouse of market-leading industrial computing technology. Our new capacity for R&D and manufacturing of world-class technology in Italy will benefit our customers, especially machine builders, not only in the EMEA region but in the world.'

Renzo Guerra, ASEM President and CEO, said, 'The VersaView product family benefits from the latest technology with all of the heritage, quality and innovation that ASEM has developed over the past 40 years. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in the ASEM story as our Artegna-based operation continues to support and develop our cutting-edge industrial automation computing technology for our existing customers and reaches new markets around the world.'

The VersaView 6300 family will enable Rockwell Automation to meet growing trends in IPC technology, including offering highly scalable panel PCs, such as the VersaView 6300P, that give machine builders greater flexibility in what can be accessed and managed from a screen. Meanwhile, as thin clients become a more appealing, secure and effective way of delivering content in a server-based computing architecture, the ThinManager ready design of VersaView 6300T thin clients offer a range of alternatives within the Rockwell Automation ecosystem. With highly configurable box PCs (VersaView 6300B) and remote access products rounding out the initial launch phase, Rockwell Automation has rapidly and extensively built out its capability to offer world-class IPC hardware to complement its renowned software offering.

Bart Nieuwborg, Rockwell Automation product manager visualization, EMEA region, said, 'The VersaView 6300 family is being made available to purchasers over the next few months, and full technical details and specifications are available now to allow customers the opportunity to factor the new capabilities into ongoing and forthcoming investments. We are excited to offer full customization capabilities for our customers with the addition of a world-class Center of Excellence for industrial computing solutions, and are very excited to continue to build out our offering in the coming months and long into the future.'

For further details, please contact your local Rockwell Automation representative or office.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

