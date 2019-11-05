Rockwell Automation : Named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems for the Second Consecutive Year

Company improves position on both axes compared to the previous report

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), today announced its recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) for the second consecutive year. Since the 2018 report, Rockwell Automation improved its position in the Leaders quadrant in both its ability to execute and completeness of vision. The report evaluated 16 vendors across criteria spanning 15 different elements.

“We believe that Rockwell Automation’s recognition as a Leader for our MES solution in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant validates our vision and innovation for supporting digital transformation in the industrial sector,” said John Genovesi, SVP of Enterprise Accounts & Software at Rockwell Automation. “As a company, we are highly focused on supporting our customers’ diverse digital journeys, enhancing how they leverage operational data to empower their teams and transform factory floors into highly optimized and scalable production management environments. We’re very pleased to receive this recognition and hear the positive statements from our vast global customer base.”

FactoryTalk InnovationSuite was launched to accelerate the fast-growing Industrial digital transformation market, offering MES/MOM, analytics, IoT, augmented reality and AI in an integrated, modular fashion.

Learn more about the Rockwell Automation position as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems here.

Sources

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems, Rick Franzosa, October 29, 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

