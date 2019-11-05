Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rockwell Automation    ROK

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

(ROK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rockwell Automation : Named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems for the Second Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Company improves position on both axes compared to the previous report

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), today announced its recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) for the second consecutive year. Since the 2018 report, Rockwell Automation improved its position in the Leaders quadrant in both its ability to execute and completeness of vision. The report evaluated 16 vendors across criteria spanning 15 different elements.

“We believe that Rockwell Automation’s recognition as a Leader for our MES solution in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant validates our vision and innovation for supporting digital transformation in the industrial sector,” said John Genovesi, SVP of Enterprise Accounts & Software at Rockwell Automation. “As a company, we are highly focused on supporting our customers’ diverse digital journeys, enhancing how they leverage operational data to empower their teams and transform factory floors into highly optimized and scalable production management environments. We’re very pleased to receive this recognition and hear the positive statements from our vast global customer base.”

FactoryTalk InnovationSuite was launched to accelerate the fast-growing Industrial digital transformation market, offering MES/MOM, analytics, IoT, augmented reality and AI in an integrated, modular fashion.

Learn more about the Rockwell Automation position as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems here.

Sources

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems, Rick Franzosa, October 29, 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 people, serving customers in more than 80 countries.

FactoryTalk, PharmaSuite and ThinManager are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
01:01pROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Manufacturi..
BU
10/30ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Increases Quarterly Dividend 5 Percent to $4.08 Annually
BU
10/24ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : to Host Annual Investor Meeting
BU
10/22ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : to Report Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Results
BU
10/21SCHLUMBERGER : Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
10/04ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Leading Milwaukee Businesses Contribute More than $5 Milli..
PR
10/01ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Announces Senior Leadership Transition
BU
10/01ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
10/01ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Acquires MESTECH Services
BU
09/06DASSAULT SYSTEMES : Siemens and Dassault Systemes take Top Spots in ABI Research..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 617 M
EBIT 2019 1 328 M
Net income 2019 933 M
Debt 2019 1 239 M
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 23,2x
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,40x
EV / Sales2020 3,44x
Capitalization 21 278 M
Chart ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Duration : Period :
Rockwell Automation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 165,45  $
Last Close Price 181,85  $
Spread / Highest target 5,58%
Spread / Average Target -9,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Blake D. Moret Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Laszkiewicz Senior VP-Operations & Engineering Services
Patrick P. Goris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sujeet Chand Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION20.85%21 278
KEYENCE CORPORATION39.30%83 162
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE43.40%52 150
EMERSON ELECTRIC22.54%45 038
NIDEC CORPORATION35.49%43 606
EATON CORPORATION PLC32.77%37 686
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group