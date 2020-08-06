Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rockwell Automation    ROK

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

(ROK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rockwell Automation : New Allen-Bradley Compact Box PCs and Thin Clients Provide Cost and Space Savings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

Products are the first released in the new Allen-Bradley VersaView 6300 family of industrial computers

MILWAUKEE - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) today announced availability of its new Allen-Bradley VersaView 6300 box PCs and thin clients to deliver computing performance in compact, durable and affordably priced packages.

The VersaView 6300 box PCs and thin clients fit in the palm of a hand, making them the smallest industrial computers to date from Rockwell Automation. The compact design can help users realize valuable panel-space and reduce costs.


Click to download image.

The products are also designed to withstand harsh industrial environments. They have a built-in heatsink, can operate in 0° to 50° operating temperatures, and are protected against shock and vibration. They are designed with reduced connection and no moving parts to improve reliability.

'These new box PCs and thin clients are the first of the Allen-Bradley VersaView 6300 family of industrial computers, and leverage designs and technology from our acquisition of ASEM earlier this year,' said Dan DeYoung, Hardware Business Director,
Rockwell Automation. 'The unique designs of the VersaView 6300 family provide a very high level of durability for industrial environments in an affordable, flexible platform.'

Both products work with the Rockwell Automation ThinManager software, which makes centralized and secure application management possible.

The thin clients are ThinManager-ready, and the box PCs are ThinManager-compatible, meaning they can run on a Windows 10 IoT operating system or switch over to run in the ThinManager environment, effectively becoming thin clients. This dual-use option gives users new freedom and flexibility, such as:


  • The ability to deliver applications from a central server or a local PC using one product, which can simplify a company's supply chain.
  • The option to load applications from a PC if a central server goes down, which can improve availability.
  • The ability to use a PC first as an HMI for a standalone machine, as a thin client for a series of connected machines, or as a data aggregator to collect and share operational data.

Both products use DisplayPort, which supports 4K video for high-resolution content displays. They also have two USB 3.0 ports and two Ethernet ports, making them ideal for high-speed data logging and IIoT gateway applications.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Media Contacts
Steve Ludwig
Rockwell Automation
440.646.4013
sludwig@ra.rockwell.com

Jack Wozniak
Padilla
612.455.1728
Jack.Wozniak@padillaco.com

Allen-Bradley, Rockwell Automation, ThinManager and VersaView are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc.
Windows is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation.

Disclaimer

Rockwell Automation Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 17:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
01:09pROCKWELL AUTOMATION : New Allen-Bradley Compact Box PCs and Thin Clients Provide..
PU
07/28ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/28ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
07/28ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results and Announces Ne..
BU
07/27ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : New I/O Modules Simplify Device Connections in Hazardous A..
PU
07/23ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : quaterly earnings release
07/17ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : quaterly earnings release
07/16ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Expanded Safety Controller Line Delivers Cost Savings, Imp..
PU
07/15ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 318 M - -
Net income 2020 954 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
Yield 2020 1,81%
Capitalization 25 970 M 25 970 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,30x
EV / Sales 2021 4,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Duration : Period :
Rockwell Automation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 212,95 $
Last Close Price 223,94 $
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target -4,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Blake D. Moret Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ernest Nicolas Senior VP-Operations & Engineering Services
Patrick P. Goris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sujeet Chand Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION8.77%25 970
KEYENCE CORPORATION11.35%97 071
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE9.51%64 866
NIDEC CORPORATION14.60%47 421
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-15.17%38 651
EATON CORPORATION PLC1.71%38 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group