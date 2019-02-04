Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rockwell Automation    ROK

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION (ROK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rockwell Automation : New Allen-Bradley Controller Steers Operators to Better Production Decisions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 08:49pm EST

Allen-Bradley CompactLogix 5480 controller combines Logix control and Windows-based computing in one platform

MILWAUKEE - Industrial workers can strengthen their grasp of production and make more informed operating decisions with the new Allen-Bradley CompactLogix 5480 controller by Rockwell Automation. The controller marries a Logix control engine and the Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Enterprise operating system in a single platform, allowing workers to view machine information at its source.

'The controller can collect raw machine data and reveal it to workers as useful information, right at the machine level,' said Jason Shaw, global product manager, controllers, Rockwell Automation. 'Providing these insights close to where they're produced allows workers to make smarter and faster operating decisions. As a result, they can better react to issues and ultimately increase productivity in a Connected Enterprise.'

The controller can reduce latency by performing real-time data collection at the machine level. Users can view control information at its source, and other information can be sent upstream to the enterprise or cloud. The ability to run Windows applications on-premises can also reduce the need for a separate PC on the plant floor and shrink a machine's footprint.

'Companies deploying Industrial IoT technologies no longer have the luxury of choosing between cloud or on-premises architectures - they need both,' said Matthew Littlefield, president and principal analyst, LNS Research. 'The ability to access control-system data at the machine level and access insights from the cloud can deliver the agile decision-making that many companies desire.'

The CompactLogix 5480 controller can support applications with up to 150 axes of motion. This makes it ideal for large packaging and converting, printing and web applications that would benefit from a simplified architecture and smaller footprint. The controller also provides faster scan-time execution and motion-loop updates to help improve machine throughput.

The controller incorporates multiple security functions, including user authentication and authorization, role-based access and digitally signed encryption. And because the Windows operating system runs independently from the control engine, any disruptions to the operating system will not affect machine or line control.

Microsoft is a Strategic Alliance Partner in the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork program.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork Program
The Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork program offers global manufacturers access to a collaborative network of companies mutually focused on developing, implementing and supporting best-in-breed solutions to achieve plant-wide optimization, improve machine performance and meet sustainability objectives.

Media Contacts
Patricia Yancey Neimes
Rockwell Automation
440.591.8659
pyneimes@ra.rockwell.com

Leanne Hanson
Padilla
612.455.1776
leanne.hanson@padillaco.com

Allen-Bradley, CompactLogix and PartnerNetwork are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc.
Windows is a trademark of Microsoft Corp.

Disclaimer

Rockwell Automation Inc. published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 01:48:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
08:49pROCKWELL AUTOMATION : New Allen-Bradley Controller Steers Operators to Better Pr..
PU
01/31ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
01/30ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Acquires Emulate3D, a Leading Software Developer for Simul..
AQ
01/29ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : sticks to China outlook as peers sound alarm
RE
01/29ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/29ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
01/29ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
01/28ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Acquires Emulate3D, a Leading Software Developer for Simul..
BU
01/17ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : New Photoelectric Sensor from Rockwell Automation Built fo..
PU
01/15ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : to Report Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 929 M
EBIT 2019 1 415 M
Net income 2019 970 M
Debt 2019 1 314 M
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 20,98
P/E ratio 2020 17,48
EV / Sales 2019 3,10x
EV / Sales 2020 2,97x
Capitalization 20 195 M
Chart ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Duration : Period :
Rockwell Automation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 174 $
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Blake D. Moret Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Laszkiewicz Senior VP-Operations & Engineering Services
Patrick P. Goris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sujeet Chand Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION12.26%20 387
KEYENCE CORPORATION12.42%63 584
EMERSON ELECTRIC11.55%41 733
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE5.26%41 683
NIDEC CORPORATION9.68%35 577
EATON CORPORATION PLC11.39%33 146
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.