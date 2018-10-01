Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rockwell Automation    ROK

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION (ROK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rockwell Automation : Survey Shows Ties Between Industrial Safety, Security and Operational Improvements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 09:32pm CEST

LNS Research finds manufacturers are using safety maturity to improve productivity

MILWAUKEE - Industrial companies are using safety to not only mitigate risks but also to improve productivity and profitability, according to a survey by LNS Research. The survey finds organizations are using the three core elements of safety maturity - which include safety culture, procedures and technologies - to avoid safety incidents and improve business performance. In addition, risk management increasingly includes both safety and security risks.

From a culture standpoint, the survey found that organizations in which EHS, operations and engineering collaborate to improve all aspects of safety reported a median incident rate 15 percent lower than those without this collaboration. Organizations with cross-functional safety collaboration were also found to have a 12-percent better on-time delivery performance.

On the technology side, 75 percent of industrial companies said they have seen operational improvements resulting from the use of advanced safety technology. Similarly, 60 percent of respondents said they have seen financial improvements resulting from the use of advanced safety technology.

'The LNS Research survey shows that best-in-class manufacturers are making industrial safety a pathway to operational excellence,' said Lee Lane, vice president, safety, sensing and connectivity at Rockwell Automation. 'These top performers use contemporary safety technologies, make safety a company-wide value and use standard processes to design safety and productivity into machinery.'

In 2013, Rockwell Automation introduced the Safety Maturity Index for end users to measure and improve safety performance. Many best-in-class companies use the tool today. Rockwell Automation also introduced a version for machine builders to help them create machines that deliver productivity gains and comply with modern safety standards.

The LNS Survey results also support OEMs building safer machines, as 20 percent of respondents said they are willing to pay a premium for increased safety performance.

Challenges to Safety Maturity
While the LNS Research survey results confirm that many industrial companies are improving safety maturity, they also identify areas where manufacturers are falling short.

Culture: About half of respondents (49 percent) claim that safety is viewed as a core value across all levels of their organization. However, only 19 percent said their organization has C-level commitment to make the necessary investments in safety. This disconnect indicates that many companies do not have a culture that is fully supportive of safety.

Additionally, only one in four respondents said their EHS, operations and engineering EHS teams effectively collaborate to improve all aspects of safety.

Technologies: Almost half of respondents (49 percent) said top challenges to improving EHS performance included disparate systems and data sources. Meanwhile, almost two-thirds (64 percent) of respondents said they have not implemented dedicated EHS software. This indicates there is a big opportunity for companies to use modern information-management technology to better manage their safety performance.

Only 24 percent of respondents said they use lockout/tagout alternatives to improve operational performance. And even fewer (11 percent) said their organization is using industrial IoT technologies to holistically manage operations and safety. However, 20 percent said they will start using industrial IoT technologies this way in the next 12 months, and 17 percent said they will require that new equipment be smart and connected within that same time period.

Procedures: Widely adopted standards call for a lifecycle approach to risk management which can help companies address risks in their equipment and production from design to retirement. However, only 28 percent of respondents said they use such an approach. What's more, only 27 percent of respondents said they use a lifecycle approach to safety-system management.

A full report on the LNS Research survey, which includes recommendations for how manufacturers can use safety maturity to drive operational excellence, is available here.

About the Survey
LNS Research surveyed 300 respondents including operations, EHS and engineering managers and professionals from industrial organizations primarily headquartered in the U.S. and Europe. The online survey was conducted between July and September 2017. Data from the survey was selectively supplemented with data from the ongoing LNS Research EHS Management survey, which has a similar demographic profile.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 22,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.

Media Contacts
Steve Ludwig
Rockwell Automation
440.646.4013
swludwig@ra.rockwell.com

Leanne Hanson
Padilla
612.455.1776
leanne.hanson@padillaco.com

Disclaimer

Rockwell Automation Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 19:31:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
09:32pROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Survey Shows Ties Between Industrial Safety, Security and ..
PU
09/27ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : and PTC Leading Industry of Things World Berlin
PU
09/22Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 230,688 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)
AQ
09/20ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : to Showcase Smart, Connected Water Control and Monitoring ..
PU
09/20ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Opens Registration for 2018 Automation Fair
AQ
09/18ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Opens Registration for 2018 Automation Fair
BU
09/17ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Supports the Energy Observer Project
PU
09/15ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : ROK) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE
AQ
09/12Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 12,031 Shares of Rockwell Automation
AQ
09/10ROCKWELL AUTOMATION (NYSE : ROK) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25ATS Automation Is A Service-Enhanced Play On A Major Multiyear Trend 
09/18Market Is Taking Tariffs Well - Cramer's Mad Money (9/17/18) 
09/13Mitsubishi Portfolio Company GreyOrange Lands $140 Million For Robotics Tech 
09/13EV trends in the spotlight 
09/08TRACKING HOW FAR THEY FELL : August Industrial And Financial Edition 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 709 M
EBIT 2018 1 314 M
Net income 2018 526 M
Debt 2018 1 114 M
Yield 2018 1,83%
P/E ratio 2018 51,90
P/E ratio 2019 21,63
EV / Sales 2018 3,61x
EV / Sales 2019 3,44x
Capitalization 23 096 M
Chart ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Duration : Period :
Rockwell Automation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 180 $
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Blake D. Moret Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert B. Murphy Senior VP-Operations & Engineering Services
Patrick P. Goris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sujeet Chand Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION-4.50%23 336
KEYENCE CORPORATION1.82%70 582
EMERSON ELECTRIC9.89%48 260
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-2.20%47 119
NIDEC CORPORATION1.36%42 869
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.11.62%39 000
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.