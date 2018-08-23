Log in
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION (ROK)

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION (ROK)
Rockwell Automation : Technical Education Event Focuses on Smart Manufacturing

08/23/2018

Two-day educational event brought automation professionals together to learn about manufacturing solutions through technical sessions and hands-on labs

MILWAUKEE - Rockwell Automation hosted a two-day technical educational event Aug. 22-23 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock, Ark. Known as Rockwell Automation on the Move (RAOTM), the event focused on optimizing industrial operations to help make customers more globally competitive and productive and featured the latest innovations in automation from Rockwell Automation and members of its PartnerNetwork program.

Attendees at the RAOTM event gained valuable information and training on how to modernize and streamline operations and practical experience working with Rockwell Automation products, services and solutions through technical education sessions and hands-on labs.

Geared toward manufacturing and production professionals, equipment builders and system integrators, participants were able to earn professional development hours (PDH) for attending these educational sessions.

Information about this and other RAOTM events is available online.

In tandem with this event, Rockwell Automation hosted an executive roundtable with industry and government leaders on the challenges and solutions in Arkansas manufacturing on Aug. 22 at the Little Rock Convention Center.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork Program
The Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork program offers global manufacturers access to a collaborative network of companies mutually focused on developing, implementing and supporting best-in-class solutions to achieve plant-wide optimization, improve machine performance and meet sustainability objectives.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 22,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.

Media Contacts
Jeremy West
Rockwell Automation
jjwest@ra.rockwell.com
770.754.8550

Kristen Crump
Rockwell Automation
klcrump@ra.rockwell.com
414.382.0068

PartnerNetwork and Rockwell Automation on the Move are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc.

Disclaimer

Rockwell Automation Inc. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 20:51:02 UTC
