Rockwell Automation : Wins Major Contract to Develop World’s Largest Open Pit Mine in Chile

Codelco, the National Copper Corporation of Chile and one of the world’s
largest copper producers, has awarded a major contract with an
approximate value of $50 million U.S. to Rockwell
Automation to supply a number of important systems for the
Chuquicamata underground mine, a “super cave” mine in Chile.
Rockwell Automation will collaborate in the transformation of the
century-old, open-pit mine, one of the world’s largest, into a
technologically advanced “super cave” mine that uses a block-caving
extraction process. This advanced method is expected to extend the life
of the mine by at least 40 years, improving its asset utilization.
Cave mining techniques are becoming increasingly popular because they
yield high production rates at lower costs. Block caving is a mining
method in which blocks of ore are undercut to induce caving, allowing it
to break up and be drawn off, pulled by gravity.
The contract includes a detailed engineering, supply, configuration and
assembly of four systems that comprise the mine’s control system. This
consists of an integrated operational platform, security system,
supervision and control network, predictive maintenance and a general
administrative network.
“We are pleased that Codelco has selected us for this epic mining
project,” said Alejandro Capparelli, president, Rockwell Automation
Latin America. “We are committed to helping our customers bring the
connected enterprise to life. Our work together will increase mine
throughput and lower operating costs. By leveraging Rockwell
Automation’s integrated control and information systems, connected
services and deep domain expertise, Codelco will extract more value at
every stage of their mining operation.”
Rockwell Automation is currently working on the engineering and
construction phase, in advance of a project start-up by mid-2019. Annual
production is projected to be 320,000 tons of fine copper and 15,000
tons of molybdenum.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell
Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated
to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more
productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee,
Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 22,000 people serving
customers in more than 80 countries.
About Codelco
Codelco, the National Copper Corporation of Chile, is a Chilean
state-owned copper mining company and one of the largest copper
producing companies in the world.
