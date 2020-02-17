Rockwell Automation : to Present at Barclays & Citigroup Conferences

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Chairman and CEO Blake Moret will present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 and the Citigroup Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, February 20. Both conferences are being held in Miami.

The Barclays presentation will be webcast beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 19, and the Citigroup presentation will be webcast beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 20. Both webcasts will be available on the Rockwell website at www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com

