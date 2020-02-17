Rockwell Automation : to Present at Barclays & Citigroup Conferences

Log in
02/17/2020 | 04:31pm EST

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Chairman and CEO Blake Moret will present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 and the Citigroup Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, February 20. Both conferences are being held in Miami.

The Barclays presentation will be webcast beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 19, and the Citigroup presentation will be webcast beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 20. Both webcasts will be available on the Rockwell website at www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 958 M
EBIT 2020 1 332 M
Net income 2020 1 074 M
Debt 2020 1 090 M
Yield 2020 2,04%
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,51x
EV / Sales2021 3,37x
Capitalization 23 316 M
Chart ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Duration : Period :
Rockwell Automation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 198,57  $
Last Close Price 200,68  $
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Blake D. Moret Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ernest Nicolas Senior VP-Operations & Engineering Services
Patrick P. Goris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sujeet Chand Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION-0.98%23 316
KEYENCE CORPORATION-0.34%84 767
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE6.01%57 935
EMERSON ELECTRIC-3.61%44 976
EATON CORPORATION PLC9.32%42 808
NIDEC CORPORATION-2.66%38 804
