ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

(ROK)
Rockwell Automation : to Present at Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference Webcast

05/08/2020

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Chairman and CEO, Blake Moret, and SVP and Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Goris, will present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference Webcast on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

The presentation will be webcast beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m. Central Time and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Rockwell Automation website at www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.


© Business Wire 2020
